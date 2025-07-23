Posted in | News | Fibers | New Product

HKRITA and Epson Develop Silk-Like Regenerated Fiber from Cotton

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Epson and The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) have succeeded in developing new regenerated cellulose fiber with a silk-like sheen from waste cotton fabric through a new production process.

Newly developed regenerated cellulose fiber yarn. Image Credit: Epson

A movement toward using fibers recycled from discarded clothing has been gaining momentum, driven by a growing recognition of waste clothing as a global environmental issue. In Europe in particular, a move is under way to use more regenerated fiber and reduce textile waste.

To address societal issues surrounding textile waste HKRITA and Epson have been conducting research and development on regenerated fibers since signing a joint development agreement in January 2024. As a result of this collaboration, the partners have successfully developed regenerated cellulose fiber using a new production process that transforms discarded cotton fabric into regenerated fiber.

This new process was made possible by integrating Epson's proprietary Dry Fiber Technology for defibrating textiles with HKRITA's fiber-dissolving technology.

The process involves (1) defibrating discarded cotton fabric into a powder-like state, (2) dissolving the cotton in a solvent and (3) extruding it through a nozzle into a coagulation bath, where it solidifies and is spun into fiber.

The regenerated cellulose fiber produced through this process is expected to have both a smooth, silky sheen and the strength of cotton. This fiber is expected to be used in high-end materials such as scarves, neckties, and suit linings.

Moreover, since the short fibers that occur during the regenerated fiber production process can also be used rather than discarded, as was usually the case, this regeneration process can help to increase the total clothing recycling rate.

"As an applied research center, HKRITA is dedicated to solving real-world problems and enhancing current practices and products," said HKRITA CEO Jake Koh. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Epson to recycle fibers and repurpose them into high-quality yarns. This cross-industrial collaboration is not only reimagining materials but also redefining the future of sustainable production."

Epson Executive Officer Satoshi Hosono, who serves as the deputy general administrative manager of the Global Environmental Strategy Promotion Office and as the deputy general administrative manager of the Technology Development Division, said, "We are extremely pleased with the results that this joint development project has yielded. The selective application of this new wet process and our previously developed dry process should enable fiber to be regenerated from all waste cotton fabrics while reducing environmental impact."

Looking ahead, HKRITA and Epson will continue to combine their advanced technologies to accelerate the adoption of regenerated fibers, contributing to global efforts to solve the challenge of clothing recycling.

Source:

Epson

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Epson. (2025, July 23). HKRITA and Epson Develop Silk-Like Regenerated Fiber from Cotton. AZoM. Retrieved on July 23, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64765.

  • MLA

    Epson. "HKRITA and Epson Develop Silk-Like Regenerated Fiber from Cotton". AZoM. 23 July 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64765>.

  • Chicago

    Epson. "HKRITA and Epson Develop Silk-Like Regenerated Fiber from Cotton". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64765. (accessed July 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Epson. 2025. HKRITA and Epson Develop Silk-Like Regenerated Fiber from Cotton. AZoM, viewed 23 July 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64765.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback