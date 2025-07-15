Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Electronics

Rave Scientific Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for NanoMEGAS Advanced TEM Solutions

Rave Scientific, a premier supplier of electron microscopy solutions in the United States, is proud to announce it has been appointed the exclusive U.S. distributor for NanoMEGAS, a global leader in advanced imaging and diffraction tools for Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM). NanoMEGAS, based in Belgium and founded by Dr. Stavros Nicolopoulos, is internationally recognized for pioneering innovative hardware and software solutions that enhance the capabilities of TEM systems.

Their technologies enable materials scientists and researchers to obtain unparalleled structural and crystallographic information at the nanoscale, including advanced techniques such as 4D-STEM, precession electron diffraction (PED), and orientation mapping. This exclusive partnership strengthens Rave Scientific's growing portfolio of best-in-class solutions and aligns with its mission to provide U.S. researchers with the most advanced tools available for electron microscopy. As part of the agreement, Rave Scientific will provide full sales, support, and service for all NanoMEGAS products across the United States.

"We are honored to represent NanoMEGAS in the U.S. and bring their groundbreaking TEM innovations to our customers," said Jeff Streger, President of Rave Scientific. "Their technologies have redefined what is possible in electron crystallography and materials analysis, and we look forward to expanding access to these powerful capabilities."

Dr. Stavros Nicolopoulos, Director and Founder of NanoMEGAS, added, "We are excited to partner with Rave Scientific, whose deep expertise and commitment to scientific excellence make them an ideal representative for our solutions in the U.S. market. Together, we aim to empower researchers with advanced tools that push the boundaries of materials science."

