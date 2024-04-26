Posted in | News | Design and Innovation

Paul N. Gardner Company Launches New Customer-Focused Website

Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco) has launched a new customer-focused website that provides an easy way to search for products, place orders, chat, and learn about their comprehensive range of testing and inspection solutions in 15 languages.

Image Credit: Gardco

Worldwide partner of the paint, coatings, plastics, chemicals, powders, paper, packaging, and food industries, the new Gardco website elevates the overall customer experience. Offering multiple brands of popular items to provide a comprehensive offering. 

New functionalities include:

  • E-Commerce solution for our entire line of products
  • Online chat connects you with live experts
  • Customers can create account logins and access their purchase history
  • Improved site search includes images, old part numbers and more 
  • Mobile and tablet friendly
  • Available in 15 languages
  • Worldwide customers can easily find dealers in their area 
  • Our updated Knowledge Library contains whitepapers, articles, and FAQs on products and applications

“Our improved website is now easier to navigate and is a comprehensive resource for customers and those looking for physical testing equipment,” states John Kowalski, Head of Marketing. “Over the course of this year we have an aggressive plan to populate it with even more product content, videos, articles and more to solidify Gardco as the go-to industry resource.” 

The new website provides an efficient way to search for paint testing products, place orders and learn about their comprehensive range of testing and inspection solutions. With over 75 years of experience in the industry, Gardco provides precision quality control, ensuring products meet or exceed the highest standards. The new website makes it easier than ever for customers to find the right solution for their needs. Visit gardco.com today to learn more about your needs!

Source: https://www.gardco.com/

