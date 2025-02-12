Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films

New JX-20 Moisture Meter from GARDCO

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries introduces a new offering: The New JX-20 Moisture Meter.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

The JX-20 moisture meter is a vital tool for woodworking professionals, providing precise and reliable moisture measurements for various applications. Designed for accuracy, it delivers consistent readings across different wood types, helping to prevent issues such as warping, cracking, and other moisture-related defects. Whether assessing freshly cut lumber or verifying moisture levels in finished products, the JX-20 ensures materials meet quality standards. Controlling moisture levels is essential for maintaining product integrity, minimizing defects, and reducing material waste.

Features:

  • Large, custom display with auto backlight - easy to read under all conditions
  • MC Range - 6%-60% Wood (Douglas Fir)
  • Species - 74 included
  • Wood temperature correction (ºF/ºC)
  • Pins/electrode correction (insulated or non-insulated)
  • Alarm set point - alerts to user-selected MC level
  • On-screen statistics - High, Low, Average, Standard Deviation, View all readings
  • Internal calibration check
  • "Low Batt" warning with audio
  • Auto off timer. Set to 1 m, 4 m or 10 m
  • Integral contact pins max 5/16" penetration (use 2498/A-100)
  • Compatible with any Delmhorst external electrode
  • Color-coded LED's
  • QR code on meter for easy access to support materials
  • 2-year warranty on manufacturer's defects. Bonus extended warranty with on-line registration

The JX-20 moisture meter is a versatile, durable, and easy-to-use solution for professionals who demand precision and reliability. With its robust construction, ergonomic design, and intuitive digital interface, it is the perfect tool for ensuring wood materials meet the required moisture levels for optimal performance and longevity. Bringing lumber/woodworking, flooring professionals and inspectors to more professional-grade, accurate and versatile tools to address moisture issues and perform jobs with complete confidence.

Source:

Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. (2025, February 12). New JX-20 Moisture Meter from GARDCO. AZoM. Retrieved on February 13, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64234.

  • MLA

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. "New JX-20 Moisture Meter from GARDCO". AZoM. 13 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64234>.

  • Chicago

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. "New JX-20 Moisture Meter from GARDCO". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64234. (accessed February 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. 2025. New JX-20 Moisture Meter from GARDCO. AZoM, viewed 13 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64234.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

See all content from Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback