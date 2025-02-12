New JX-20 Moisture Meter from GARDCO

Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries introduces a new offering: The New JX-20 Moisture Meter.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

The JX-20 moisture meter is a vital tool for woodworking professionals, providing precise and reliable moisture measurements for various applications. Designed for accuracy, it delivers consistent readings across different wood types, helping to prevent issues such as warping, cracking, and other moisture-related defects. Whether assessing freshly cut lumber or verifying moisture levels in finished products, the JX-20 ensures materials meet quality standards. Controlling moisture levels is essential for maintaining product integrity, minimizing defects, and reducing material waste.

Features:

Large, custom display with auto backlight - easy to read under all conditions

MC Range - 6%-60% Wood (Douglas Fir)

Species - 74 included

Wood temperature correction (ºF/ºC)

Pins/electrode correction (insulated or non-insulated)

Alarm set point - alerts to user-selected MC level

On-screen statistics - High, Low, Average, Standard Deviation, View all readings

Internal calibration check

"Low Batt" warning with audio

Auto off timer. Set to 1 m, 4 m or 10 m

Integral contact pins max 5/16" penetration (use 2498/A-100)

Compatible with any Delmhorst external electrode

Color-coded LED's

QR code on meter for easy access to support materials

2-year warranty on manufacturer's defects. Bonus extended warranty with on-line registration

The JX-20 moisture meter is a versatile, durable, and easy-to-use solution for professionals who demand precision and reliability. With its robust construction, ergonomic design, and intuitive digital interface, it is the perfect tool for ensuring wood materials meet the required moisture levels for optimal performance and longevity. Bringing lumber/woodworking, flooring professionals and inspectors to more professional-grade, accurate and versatile tools to address moisture issues and perform jobs with complete confidence.