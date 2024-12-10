Paul N. Gardner Company, USA (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries– is announcing their new offering the New byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

These new models, designed and manufactured by BYK-Gardner USA, will include both high-temperature and low-temperature units, each backed by Lite firmware options. They feature a robust direct drive motor as well as an electronic cone lift, ensuring precise and consistent results every time. The byko-visc CP Cone and Plate viscometers require only small sample volumes and can apply high shear rates in a defined measurement geometry, providing absolute viscosity values for comparable and reproducible results.

“Our new viscometers are equipped with direct drive technology and electrically enabled up & down controls, ensuring precise and consistent results every time” says James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO).

The new product line includes byko-visc CP L (5-75 °C), byko-visc CP H (50-235 °C) along with fixed speed models byko-visc CP Lite L, byko-visc CP Lite H, and additional Cones. They will boast the same intuitive, easy-to-use interface that users have come to love from BYK-Instruments.

Features

Fixed cone geometries allow for absolute viscosity determination.

allow for absolute viscosity determination. Built-in temperature control - eliminates the need for additional thermal systems.

- eliminates the need for additional thermal systems. Small (<2 mL) sample sizes save material and reduce cleaning time.

save material and reduce cleaning time. Precise shear rates powered by a robust direct drive motor, ideal for non-Newtonian samples.

powered by a robust direct drive motor, ideal for non-Newtonian samples. Versatile shear measurement for both high and low shear applications with a single instrument.

for both high and low shear applications with a single instrument. Quick cone switching without the need for recalibration.

without the need for recalibration. Bayonet coupling for easy and secure cone attachment

What sets the new byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers apart from the competition? It’s the exceptional quality, design, engineering, and craftsmanship behind every unit. These technologically advanced instruments offer accuracy, repeatability, intuitive operation, and ease of use.

When you choose GARDCO for your testing needs, you're selecting from one of the largest varieties of physical test instruments available. GARDCO not only delivers a broad range of high-quality tools, but also provides reliable support and unparalleled service. Whether you're testing paint, coatings, or other materials, GARDCO has the solutions you need to succeed.