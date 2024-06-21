Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

High Performance Micrometer for Highest Requirements

The new optoCONTROL 2700 high-performance LED micrometer enables unsurpassed accuracy for demanding measurement tasks. Thickness, gaps, edges and segments can be measured with high precision.

Image Credit: Micro-Epsilon

Precise measurements of small objects from 0.3 mm can be performed. The LED precision micrometer offers a linearity of ≤ 1 µm and a digital resolution of 10 nm. It is used, for example, in semiconductor production, the automotive industry, aerospace and medical technology.

The decisive advantage is the telecentric optics, which significantly optimizes the measurement accuracy. The measuring object is illuminated evenly, and the real-time inclination correction ensures extremely accurate measurement results even when the measuring object is positioned at an angle or tilted. Orthogonal alignment of the measuring object is therefore not necessary.

Whether highly reflective objects such as rollers or transparent objects such as glass wafers - these innovative micrometers offer an optimum solution wherever maximum precision and reliability are required.

In addition to precise measurements, the integrated contamination detection feature offers a proactive solution for detecting contamination or foreign bodies on the measuring surface. This function helps to avoid measurement errors and to raise the quality of the results to the highest level.

Due to the integrated controller, no external control unit is necessary and the time required for wiring and installation is minimized.

The entire configuration of the LED micrometer is carried out via the integrated web interface. The web interface is accessed via the Ethernet interface and enables quick and easy setting of e.g. averaging or measuring rate and offers extensive parameterization options for every measurement task.

Six presets enable quick and easy set-up for the measurement task. The web interface also offers a scalable black-and-white image for easy alignment. This enables the micrometer or the measuring object to be optimally positioned graphically.

Source:

https://www.micro-epsilon.com/

