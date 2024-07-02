Hiden Isochema Launches IGA ECOsorp: A Breakthrough Sorption Analyzer for Carbon Capture Studies

Hiden Isochema, a leading manufacturer of sorption instrumentation, is delighted to announce the launch of the IGA ECOsorp, a state-of-the-art benchtop sorption analyzer designed specifically for carbon capture research.

Image Credit: Hiden Isochema

This innovative instrument offers advanced capabilities for water and carbon dioxide co-adsorption under various carbon capture conditions, making it an essential tool for researchers and scientists in the field.

The IGA ECOsorp integrates high-resolution gravimetric water sorption with CO gas sorption under dynamic flow conditions, providing an affordable and practical solution for evaluating the performance of candidate carbon capture sorbents across a broad range of relevant environments.

Key features of the IGA ECOsorp include:

Combines DVS Water Sorption with High-Resolution Gas Sorption: The IGA ECOsorp's unique design allows for simultaneous measurement of water and CO 2 sorption, providing comprehensive data on sorbent performance.

sorption, providing comprehensive data on sorbent performance. Widest Controllable CO 2 Partial Pressure Range: The instrument offers unparalleled flexibility with CO 2 partial pressure control from 100 ppm to 100%, setting a new standard for dynamic sorption analyzers.

Partial Pressure Range: The instrument offers unparalleled flexibility with CO partial pressure control from 100 ppm to 100%, setting a new standard for dynamic sorption analyzers. Barometric Compensation Technology: This proprietary feature ensures precise CO 2 flow regulation, enhancing the accuracy of experimental results.

flow regulation, enhancing the accuracy of experimental results. Advanced Thermostat Design: Ensures long-term stability and reliable operation, critical for extended studies.

Complete Automation: Enables high-resolution isothermal and long-term cycling studies, facilitating detailed method development and analysis.

Fully Programmable: Allows for the customization of experimental protocols to meet specific research needs.

In-Situ Degassing and Activation: Features an integral heater capable of reaching up to 350 °C for sorbent regeneration and activation.

The IGA ECOsorp is engineered to individually control carbon dioxide and water concentrations, with CO 2 partial pressures ranging from 100 ppm and independent humidity regulation. This precision allows for accurate assessment of material performance under Direct Air Capture (DAC) conditions. Furthermore, the instrument supports fully programmable measurements at temperatures from 5 to 85 °C, with the capability to perform in situ degassing and regeneration at elevated temperatures.

"We are excited to introduce the IGA ECOsorp to the scientific community," said Dr Mark Roper, Sales and Marketing Director at Hiden Isochema. "This cutting-edge instrument embodies our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable tools for advanced research. The IGA ECOsorp's unique capabilities will significantly enhance the ability of researchers to develop and optimize new materials for carbon capture, contributing to global efforts in mitigating climate change."

The IGA ECOsorp is now available for purchase.