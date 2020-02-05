Posted in | Clean Technology | Energy

Hiden Achieve Benchmark Environmental Accreditation

Hiden Isochema is proud to announce that it has been awarded ISO 14001 accreditation for its environmental management system.

This accreditation, which is widely acknowledged as a benchmark for organizations taking a responsible approach to environmental issues, applies across the Hiden group and represents the latest achievement as Hiden Analytical and Hiden Isochema continue to minimize the environmental impact of its activities.

Recent investment at Hiden’s headquarters in Warrington, England has included installation of solar panels and electric vehicle charging points, as well as implementation of new energy efficient heating and lighting systems.

Across the Hiden group, product development aims to increase the energy efficiency of our products, whilst we continue to implement modern solutions to reducing the carbon footprint of our transport and travel activities. Hiden Isochema’s Sales and Marketing Director, Dr. Mark Roper said “We are delighted to receive ISO 14001 accreditation, and remain committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers whilst minimizing our impact on the environment.”

Source: https://hidenisochema.com/

