Micromeritics to Join Malvern Panalytical to Become World Leader in Particle Characterization

Norcross, Georgia, July 16, 2024 — Micromeritics Instrument Corporation today announces an agreement to be acquired by Malvern Panalytical, a global leader in the analytics of material and life sciences**.

Malvern Panalytical is a leading brand in the laboratory, world-renowned for superior measurements and high levels of customer support. They offer a high-performance range of physical, structural and elemental analysis products that are highly complementary to Micromeritics‘ technologies.

Terry Kelly, President and CEO at Micromeritics, said: "Micromeritics is a world leader in particle characterization. Our market-leading technologies are used daily in the labs of the world’s most innovative companies and institutions. Our end markets are strong and growing, and we have a robust new product pipeline. The integration with Malvern Panalytical is powerful. Together our companies will be able to unlock more answers for customers and provide expert applications and technical support that cannot be matched by any other company. The last four and a half years have been an exciting period of growth for Micromeritics, it was a great partnership with SFW Capital. The acquisition by Malvern Panalytical is a perfect fit for our technologies, our customers, and most importantly our people."

Derek Harding, current CFO at Spectris and soon-to-be President of Spectris Scientific, said: “Together, Micromeritics and Malvern Panalytical provide a unique opportunity to create a leading and highly differentiated position and a fully integrated offering in particle characterisation.

“Micromeritics is an excellent business with a strong track record of growth and innovation and excellent future growth prospects. It will be a great addition to Malvern Panalytical and will strengthen our position in a number of key end markets benefiting from long-term, secular and sustainability growth trends, as well as accelerating sales of each other’s offerings. We look forward to welcoming the Micromeritics team and providing our customers with a wider portfolio of market leading solutions, helping to enhance their processes and productivity.”

**The acquisition agreement is subject to approval from US authorities. Until approval is received, and the transaction completes, Spectris, Malvern Panalytical and Micromeritics will continue to operate as usual and as independent businesses.

About Micromeritics Instrument Corporation​​​​​​​

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance systems to measure density, surface area and porosity, powder rheology and catalyst activity. The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA with manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe, and direct sales operations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Malvern Panalytical

Malvern Panalytical is a global leader in the analytics of material and life sciences. We unleash the power of small things to make big things happen for our customers. Our vision is to make the world cleaner, healthier, and more productive. We partner with our customers to make their solutions possible through the power of precision measurements, our expertise, trusted data, and insights. Our people are partners in discovery. We collaborate with our customers and with each other to discover new possibilities and achieve breakthroughs. Our culture is a healthy, high-performance culture shaped by our values: Own it, Aim High and Be True. We’re committed to Net Zero in our own operations by 2030 and in our total value chain by 2040. With over 2300 employees across the globe, we are part of Spectris plc, the world-leading precision measurement group.

About Spectris

Spectris combines precision with purpose, delivering progress for a more sustainable world. We provide critical insights to our customers through premium precision measurement solutions combined with technical expertise and deep domain knowledge. Precision is at the heart of what we do - our leading, high-tech instruments and software equip our customers to solve some of their greatest challenges to make the world cleaner, healthier and more productive.

We are focused on two key divisions – Spectris Scientific and Spectris Dynamics, which are placed in technology-driven end markets, with strong fundamentals and attractive growth trajectories. We have leading market positions in premium segments and employ 7,000 people located in more than 30 countries, all united behind our purpose to deliver value beyond measure for all our stakeholders. For more information, visit www.spectris.com.