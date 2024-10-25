ASTM International Publishes New Standards D8328, D8327 and D7891 for FT4 Powder Rheometer Procedures

Norcross, Georgia, USA. – October 25, 2024 — ASTM International has published three key Standard Methods: the new D8328 and D8327, and renewed D7891, aimed at regimenting the best practices and considerations when measuring powder dynamic behavior, permeability and shear flow attributes, respectively, with a FT4 Powder Rheometer. Collectively, the three comprehensive standards cover the details that make the instrument unique, the testing procedures step by step, and guidelines for the interpretation of results, for all methodologies offered by the FT4.

The new Standard Methods are the result of collaborative efforts from a wide network of experts in the field of powder handling and processing. They address now internationally recognized critical aspects of material testing, including methodology, equipment specifications, and performance metrics. By establishing uniform testing procedures, the standards facilitate better comparability and reliability of results, ensuring that manufacturers and engineers across various industries can meet rigorous quality standards.

“The release of these three FT4 Standard Methods marks a significant advancement in the standardization of powdered material testing processes, and they reinforce the role that the FT4 plays as the industry standard tool for powder flow characterization,” said Amalia Thomas. “These standards will not only enhance the quality and reliability of testing results but also promote greater confidence in material performance across industries.”

For more information about ASTM D8328, D8327, and D7891 or to purchase the standards, please visit https://www.astm.org/products-services/standards-and-publications.html.

About Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global manufacturer of material characterization systems with industry-leading performance and application expertise in the areas of solid density, surface area and porosity, powder rheology, and particle interactions.

The company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA with manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe, and direct sales operations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.