Hiden Analytical QGA 2.0 Gas Analyser: Applications

Hiden Analytical is proud to showcase the diverse applications of the QGA 2.0, its next-generation gas analyser. This advanced system is tailored for a wide range of applications, demonstrating its versatility and precision in various research and industrial fields.

Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

Key Applications Include:

  • Volcanic Gas, Water, and Sediment Analysis: Providing crucial data on rare earth gas isotopes, essential for geological and environmental studies.
  • Green Hydrogen: Facilitating advanced analysis crucial for the development of new energy production technologies.
  • Carbon Capture: Aiding in characterizing and refining carbon capture processes, vital for climate change mitigation efforts.
  • Fermentation/Bio Reactor Monitoring: Offering direct insights into gas uptake and dissolved output rates, crucial for biotechnology research.
  • Gas Production and Storage: Analysing gases and vapours from production and storage facilities, ensuring safety and efficiency.
  • Gas Separation Studies: Enabling the analysis of gases from gas separation technologies, important for process optimization.
  • Glovebox Monitoring: Providing measurement and monitoring solutions for controlled environments like gloveboxes.
  • High Purity Gas Analysis: Serving industrial and research applications requiring stringent gas purity assessments.
  • Human Breath Analysis: Facilitating real-time studies of low concentration compounds in human breath, important for medical research and diagnostics.

The QGA 2.0 stands out as a versatile and reliable tool in these varied applications, redefining the standards of gas analysis.

Source:

Hiden Analytical

