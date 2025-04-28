Hiden Analytical Launches EP-Replayer for Real-Time etch Data Replay and End Point Optimization in Semiconductor Manufacturing

New tool empowers IMP-EPD users to refine End Point detection recipes with enhanced precision and efficiency.

EP-Replayer scan: Replay mode used to test and optimize a third layer End Point. Image Credit: Hiden Analytical

Hiden Analytical announces the launch of the EP-Replayer, a powerful new software solution designed to streamline End Point recipe development and process optimization for users of Hiden’s IMP-EPD system.

The EP-Replayer enables users to replay previous etch data in real-time, providing a precise, wafer-efficient way to simulate, test, and refine End Point detection strategies. By defining variables in the algorithmic recipe template, users can visualize and optimize their End Point detection methods without consuming additional wafers—supporting a more cost-effective and reliable etch process.

“With the EP-Replayer, we’re giving users a smarter way to build and test End Point detection recipes,” said Matt Wilding, Senior Applications Specialist at Hiden Analytical. “It’s all about reducing waste, improving repeatability, and accelerating development cycles without interrupting the live process.”

Key Features of the EP-Replayer:

Real-time reprocessing of previous etch data to evaluate End Point detection performance.

End Point visualization and calculation via MASsoft software.

Recipe optimization from a single etch, saving both time and material.

Replay-based troubleshooting and algorithm refinement without additional wafer runs.

Event logging and chart visualization, mirroring live acquisition for intuitive comparison.

Option for independent operation from the etch tool, ensuring no disruption to ongoing production.

Designed for effortless integration, the EP-Replayer simplifies MASsoft data conversion into replay-ready files and allows direct recipe edits through a user-friendly interface. This combination of flexibility and accuracy helps engineers reduce the risk of failed End Points and scrapped wafers, while exploring more advanced algorithmic detection techniques.

Whether optimizing a proven process or developing new applications, the EP-Replayer enables engineers to get more from every etch.