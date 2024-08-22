Posted in | News | Events

The Battery Show Continues to Grow Globally and Opens 2024 Registration for New Detroit Location

The Battery Show, North America's largest and most comprehensive event in advanced battery manufacturing and electric vehicles, announces registration is now live for its new Detroit location, October 7-10 at the Huntington Place.

Image Credit: The Battery Show

With record attendance at the event last year and growth in exhibit participation, the show increased in size hosting over 1,150 suppliers, a 30 % increase necessitating a move from suburban Novi to Detroit.

Entering its 14th year, The Battery Show will feature over 235 speakers across 125 hours of education including a 5-track conference at the event. Leading educational topics will include battery safety, supply chain, EV investments, charging and infrastructure, policy and regulations, automation and artificial intelligence as well as battery recycling, among other conversations such as gigafactories and battery passports. In addition, for the first time, The Battery Show introduces a new conference track dedicated to "Emerging Applications", highlighting stationary energy storage, heavy duty applications and aviation electrification. Each conference day will open with keynote addresses from renowned futurists.

"The move to Detroit this year and significant expansion illustrates our commitment to providing a showcase for products, innovation and expertise in all things battery as the industry grows," notes John Lewinski, VP Informa Markets Engineering. "The Battery Show evolved from a stand-alone show in the US alongside its European counterpart in Stuttgart, both trading in the automobile epicenters of the world. Now, Battery Show is the cross-market global marketplace for advanced battery and energy storage, manufacturing and production with events in Delhi, India launched last year and two additional iterations for 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia and in Asia, Hong Kong. The rapid acceleration is proof point to the infinite opportunities available in the industry and the critical need to engage with ongoing in-person and digital platforms that provide the solutions, resources and education on upcoming trends and emerging new technologies."

Electric car sales neared 14 million in 2023, 95 % of which were in China, Europe and the United States. With a successful Battery Show Europe event in Stuttgart in June, the need for industry education and connection is at an all-time high to meet consumer demand.

Companies showcasing the latest cutting-edge innovations across transportation, advanced battery technology and EV will convene for the four days of exhibits and education.Notable exhibitors maintaining position in the show include Bosch Rexroth, DEWESoft LLC, Hongfa America Inc., Inventus Power, Lyric Automation USA Inc., M. Braun Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation , and more.

To register to attend the number one North American gathering point for the battery industry, The Battery Show North America 2024, Please visit https://register.thebatteryshow.com/kcpnoj. Early Bird pricing on conference passes ends August 30.

The Battery Show

