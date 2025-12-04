AI Startup Leads UK Steel Towards Net Zero

Deep.Meta, a pioneering manufacturing start-up, has proven it can reduce steel production emissions by close to 10 % at Spartan UK’s steel plant in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

This is a hugely important milestone for the nation’s steel processing capability as Spartan UK is the only producer of steel plates in the country. In 2024, the UK steel industry contributed £1.7 billion to the UK in terms of gross value added (GVA), and is therefore a crucial contributor to the nation’s economy. However, steel production is carbon-intensive, responsible for 9 % of global carbon dioxide emissions. Reducing its footprint is paramount to supporting the UK’s mission to reduce carbon emissions.

Deep.Optimiser-PhyX is an AI-powered Digital Twin - a smart digital replica of the steel production process that combines physics and machine learning to optimise furnace operations, simulating years of production in just a few hours.

By using real-time sensor data and material science, it more accurately predicts steel slab temperatures and improves scheduling, boosting energy efficiency, which in turn significantly cuts emissions. The technology will now enter the live pilot stage at the Spartan UK plant.

Deep.Meta was founded by Dr Osas Omoigiade in 2020. The growing start-up unites expertise in sustainability, manufacturing, metallurgy and AI and machine learning. In June this year, the company was announced as a finalist of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology’s multi-million-pound Manchester Prize through which it has been supported to develop its platform.

Dr Osas Omoigiade, CEO and Founder of Deep.Meta, and finalist of the second Manchester Prize, said:

“Steel is one of the most important materials on which our society is built. Yet, its production generates 9 % of all global CO 2 emissions. We cannot reach net zero without solving steel’s climate impact. We are developing Deep.Optimiser-PhyX to tackle inefficiencies that result in avoidable emissions - a crucial step in helping to decarbonise the industry. Through the Manchester Prize we have been able to integrate physics into our AI platform, which enhances its prediction capabilities further.

“Our ultimate ambition is to save 10 megatonnes of CO 2 from entering the environment by 2030, creating a lasting impact here in the UK and across the steel industry. Our work with Spartan UK is a crucial step towards achieving that. If we are selected as the winner of the Manchester Prize, we want to scale our development work with furnace machine providers for integration across UK producers and continue expanding into other regions, including North America.”

Dr Kwangkyu Alex Yoo, Deep.Meta, Senior Machine Learning Scientist said:

“Today’s machine learning models often operate as black boxes, lacking fundamental principles that clearly link inputs to outputs. This creates significant resistance when industries attempt to deploy AI technologies in real production environments. Our physics-based machine learning approach addresses these challenges by incorporating the underlying physical laws into both the training process and data generation. This leads to models that are more explainable and trustworthy, while enabling more reliable and robust decision-making.”

Michael Brierley, Spartan UK, CEO said:

“Deep.Meta is a trusted partner, and we are piloting the Deep.Optimiser solution, because of the rising costs of energy and carbon. Increasing the efficiency of production is of high importance as energy costs form a significant part of our cost structure. Around 40 % of steel production costs are from energy and much of this is fossil-fuel based, so driving a reduction in energy directly cuts CO 2 emissions.”

Since its inception, Deep.Meta has secured £2.1 million in investment. Thanks to funding and expert support from the Manchester Prize, the start-up is now focused on developing its AI solution to introduce physics. This addition will provide more granular information about temperatures and timings, further increasing the potential for efficiency gains.

The Manchester Prize is funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and is delivered by Challenge Works – part of Nesta. The prize is a multi-million-pound launchpad for innovators with bold AI solutions for a clean energy economy.

Deep.Meta is one of the 10 finalist teams that were announced in June 2025. In March 2026, £1 million will be awarded to the team with the most innovative and impactful AI solution enabling the UK to accelerate progress towards a net zero energy system.

Beyond cutting emissions, solutions like Deep.Meta’s are increasingly important for hard industrial outcomes: lowering energy costs, improving yield and product quality, and keeping UK steel competitive against imported material. By improving efficiency and process stability at sites like Spartan UK, they also help sustain high-quality manufacturing jobs and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Chris Oswin, CEO of the Materials Processing Institute, said:

“Innovation will be absolutely central to the future of the UK steel industry and we believe AI will play an important role in improving processes and embracing digital and low-carbon solutions. This will enable us to ensure our industry is not only sustained but becomes a global leader. Innovation is the driving force that will keep the UK steel sector competitive, resilient and ready for the decades ahead.”

Jon Bolton, Co-chair of the UK Steel Council, said:

“Collaboration between industry and government is vital if we are to secure a sustainable future for UK steel. The sector is central to our economy and our transition to net zero - and technologies like Deep.Meta’s are the kind of solutions we need to drive that change. By supporting these advances through initiatives like the Manchester Prize, we’re helping to create a modern, competitive steel industry that not only safeguards jobs and skills, but positions the UK as a global leader in clean, high-value manufacturing.”