Gardco Cross Hatch Paint Adhesion Test Kit

Paul N. Gardner USA introduces its new offering.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

The Paint Adhesion Test Kit (P.A.T.) produced by Gardco is a visual adhesion test used for evaluating adhesion by cutting the paint or coating into small squares, thereby reducing lateral bonding. The adhesion test kit for paint and coatings contains all of the tools and materials needed, except for the multi-tooth cutter blade, for conducting adhesion tests on paints applied to a flat, uniform surface in accordance with ASTM Test Method D3359, method B and DIN Standard No. 53151. The multi-tooth cutter blade is furnished separately to permit choice among the various available designs.

There are two kits available:

12596 Kit for any type of flat surface cross hatch adhesion test

Kit for any type of flat surface cross hatch adhesion test 14407 Kit for curved surfaces, such as pipes

Features:

Meets ASTM Test Method D3359, F1842; ISO 2409; Method B; DIN Standard No. 53151

The ergonomic handle design gives comfortable and precision control in cross hatch testing

It helps keep your hand in a natural position, preventing strain and fatigue

Great for both right- and left-handed people

Multiple tip cutters are available, such as: Cutters with guide and six spaced teeth at 1.0 and 2.0 mm Cutters with guide and eleven spaced teeth at 1.0 mm Cutters without guide teeth with eleven spaced teeth at 1.5 mm Variable spaced cutters for radius surfaces

Due to the accuracy of the spacings and the speed with which the test can be conducted, the multiple tooth cutter is the preferred tool for use in this test except when evaluations must be made on coatings applied to surfaces which are neither flat or relatively smooth. Under these adverse conditions a single razor blade type cutter is often desirable under method A of ASTM.

The PA-7000 is a kit designed for radius surfaces

All cutting blades sold separately.