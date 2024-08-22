Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

Gardco Cross Hatch Paint Adhesion Test Kit

Paul N. Gardner USA – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries introduces its new offering.

Image Credit: Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

The Paint Adhesion Test Kit (P.A.T.) produced by Gardco is a visual adhesion test used for evaluating adhesion by cutting the paint or coating into small squares, thereby reducing lateral bonding. The adhesion test kit for paint and coatings contains all of the tools and materials needed, except for the multi-tooth cutter blade, for conducting adhesion tests on paints applied to a flat, uniform surface in accordance with ASTM Test Method D3359, method B and DIN Standard No. 53151. The multi-tooth cutter blade is furnished separately to permit choice among the various available designs.

There are two kits available:

  • 12596 Kit for any type of flat surface cross hatch adhesion test
  • 14407 Kit for curved surfaces, such as pipes

Features:

  • Meets ASTM Test Method D3359, F1842; ISO 2409; Method B; DIN Standard No. 53151
  • The ergonomic handle design gives comfortable and precision control in cross hatch testing
  • It helps keep your hand in a natural position, preventing strain and fatigue
  • Great for both right- and left-handed people
  • Multiple tip cutters are available, such as:
    • Cutters with guide and six spaced teeth at 1.0 and 2.0 mm
    • Cutters with guide and eleven spaced teeth at 1.0 mm
    • Cutters without guide teeth with eleven spaced teeth at 1.5 mm
    • Variable spaced cutters for radius surfaces
  • Due to the accuracy of the spacings and the speed with which the test can be conducted, the multiple tooth cutter is the preferred tool for use in this test except when evaluations must be made on coatings applied to surfaces which are neither flat or relatively smooth. Under these adverse conditions a single razor blade type cutter is often desirable under method A of ASTM.
  • The PA-7000 is a kit designed for radius surfaces

All cutting blades sold separately.

Source:

Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. (2024, August 22). Gardco Cross Hatch Paint Adhesion Test Kit. AZoM. Retrieved on August 23, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63537.

  • MLA

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. "Gardco Cross Hatch Paint Adhesion Test Kit". AZoM. 23 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63537>.

  • Chicago

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. "Gardco Cross Hatch Paint Adhesion Test Kit". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63537. (accessed August 23, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.. 2024. Gardco Cross Hatch Paint Adhesion Test Kit. AZoM, viewed 23 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63537.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

See all content from Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback