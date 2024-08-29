Posted in | News | Building and Construction

Saint-Gobain Breaks Ground on New 47K-Sq.-Ft. Worcester Administration Building

France-based manufacturer Saint-Gobain broke ground on a new administration building Monday, which will serve its flagship abrasives manufacturing campus in Worcester.

Elected officials and Saint-Gobain employees gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. Image Credit: Saint-Gobain.

The 47,000-square-foot facility is being developed by Indiana-based Pure Development, with California-based DPR Construction serving as design builder. The facility is expected to be open for business in January 2026, according to a Saint-Gobain press release issued Monday.

“We look forward to working with our local partners as construction gets underway on our new state-of-the-art administration building and thank all of the stakeholders who have made this project possible,” Patrick Dwyer, vice president of Abrasives North America, said in the press release. “Worcester has been our home for more than a century and today’s groundbreaking ceremony reaffirms our commitment to a community that has always supported our work.”

Saint-Gobain’s prior administration building is located in among the 51 acres of land the company transferred to a nonprofit entity managed by the Worcester Business Development Corp. in 2022. 

As of now, the new facility’s address is 1 New Bond St., but upon completion of the building and a new roadway, it will be listed as 40 Abrasives Way. 

Saint-Gobain first established a presence in Worcester in 1990 with its purchase of Norton Abrasives, a company that had been operating in the city since 1885. Based in France, Saint-Gobain has more than 145 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada. 

Eric Casey is a staff writer at Worcester Business Journal, who primarily covers the manufacturing and real estate industries. 

Saint-Gobain

