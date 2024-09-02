A Fresh Outlook in Chemistry Technologies

Flow Chemistry specialist, Uniqsis, has been acquired by long-term trading partner - Asynt Ltd. The business deal, completed on 31st August 2024, includes the transfer of all Uniqsis staff, the company’s internationally respected intellectual property portfolio plus all equipment stock.

Image Credit: Asynt

Uniqsis’ renowned range of specialist Flow Chemistry products and accessories (including its FlowSyn, FlowLab, and FlowLab Plus ranges) will continue to be sold and supported fully by Asynt, its subsidiaries and distribution network, as well as through existing specialist Uniqsis distributors.

Steve Evans, Chief Commercial Officer of Uniqsis commented: “The combination of Asynt’s expertise in multiple chemistry methodologies and our specialist knowledge of flow chemistry will allow us to provide laboratories with a broader spectrum of complimentary problem-solving products. The new expanded Asynt team, which will include an additional experienced flow chemistry scientist, is dedicated to enhancing customer support capabilities and building upon our combined comprehensive product portfolio to support chemists worldwide.”

Since 2007, Uniqsis has specialized in the design and supply of mesoscale continuous flow chemistry systems and high-performance photochemistry tools, for a wide range of applications in chemical and pharmaceutical research. Asynt is a global provider of world-leading technologies and services for scientific research. Developed by chemists for chemists, their laboratory equipment responds to the real demands of industry and academia worldwide, providing solutions from benchtop to kilo lab scale and beyond. Asynt’s product portfolio includes Flow Chemistry apparatus, Photochemistry systems, Synthesis Tools, Evaporators, Temperature Control Systems, oil-free DrySyn heating blocks, CondenSyn waterless air condensers, turn-key and bespoke Lab Reactors for scale-up and Pressure Reactor systems plus recirculating coolers, vacuum pumps and much more.