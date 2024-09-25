Perovskia Solar Unveils Customized Solar Solutions for Next-Gen IoT Devices

Perovskia Solar, an Empa spin-off, has created innovative perovskite solar cells capable of efficiently powering Internet of Things (IoT) devices and consumer electronics, even in low-light environments. The company has secured over two million Swiss francs in seed funding and has already attracted more than ten leading IoT firms as clients.

Printed solar cells from Perovskia Solar: The spin-off's customized solar cells can be integrated into almost all electronic devices and sensors. Image Credit: Perovskia Solar

The multi-award-winning Empa spin-off designs customized solar cells for nearly any electronic device. These cells are affordable to produce and can even function indoors.

On average, a person owns seven electronic devices, leading to billions of devices in use worldwide—a number that continues to grow with the expansion of the IoT. These devices require regular charging or new batteries.

To address this need, Perovskia Solar has developed custom solar cells for all types of electronic devices. Their success is evident in their addition of over ten leading IoT companies as clients and securing over two million Swiss francs in funding from a global network of early-stage investors and business angels.

Energy harvesting for IoT devices is a rapidly growing market with a potential of several billion dollars. Our easy-to-integrate designer solar cells either eliminate the need for batteries or extend their lifespan, opening up the possibility of powering any device with solar energy. Anand Verma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Perovskia Solar

Solar Cells From the Printer

The multiple award-winning Empa spin-off has introduced the first perovskite solar cells that can be used in keyboards, smartwatches, and other devices. Conventional silicon solar cells are inefficient in low light and are difficult and costly to customize.

“We can print innovative perovskite solar cells in any size–and at low cost. With their high efficiency, they can power almost any indoor electronic device in bright home and office lighting,” said Verma.

Our energy harvesting technology has been developed over several years at Empa, which has enabled us to launch a market-ready product that powers next-generation devices for industrial and residential applications. Tobias Meyer, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Perovskia Solar

Perovskites have exceptional properties: they efficiently absorb light and conduct generated energy well. However, perovskite-based solar cells previously lacked the stability and robustness needed for widespread use. Before founding the company in 2020, Anand Verma spent five years at Empa developing printing techniques for these solar cells.

A New Factory and International Support

Perovskia Solar supplies customized solar cells for IoT applications and consumer electronics to several international companies. Supported by venture capital firm D&FG Elements, Kickfund from Venture Kick, and an international alliance of business angels led by Nils Hagander and Beda Rohner, the Empa spin-off has established a facility in Aubonne, Vaud canton.

“With a market-leading product, Perovskia is ideally positioned to drive the next generation of IoT devices for consumers and industry,” said Nils Hagander, Entrepreneur and Investor in technology and service companies.

This factory aims to produce a million perovskite elements annually.