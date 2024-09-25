Posted in | News | Photovoltaics

Perovskia Solar Unveils Customized Solar Solutions for Next-Gen IoT Devices

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerSep 25 2024

Perovskia Solar, an Empa spin-off, has created innovative perovskite solar cells capable of efficiently powering Internet of Things (IoT) devices and consumer electronics, even in low-light environments. The company has secured over two million Swiss francs in seed funding and has already attracted more than ten leading IoT firms as clients.

Perovskia Solar Unveils Customized Solar Solutions for Next-Gen IoT Devices
Printed solar cells from Perovskia Solar: The spin-off's customized solar cells can be integrated into almost all electronic devices and sensors. Image Credit: Perovskia Solar

The multi-award-winning Empa spin-off designs customized solar cells for nearly any electronic device. These cells are affordable to produce and can even function indoors.

Related Stories

On average, a person owns seven electronic devices, leading to billions of devices in use worldwide—a number that continues to grow with the expansion of the IoT. These devices require regular charging or new batteries.

To address this need, Perovskia Solar has developed custom solar cells for all types of electronic devices. Their success is evident in their addition of over ten leading IoT companies as clients and securing over two million Swiss francs in funding from a global network of early-stage investors and business angels.

Energy harvesting for IoT devices is a rapidly growing market with a potential of several billion dollars. Our easy-to-integrate designer solar cells either eliminate the need for batteries or extend their lifespan, opening up the possibility of powering any device with solar energy.

Anand Verma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Perovskia Solar

Solar Cells From the Printer

The multiple award-winning Empa spin-off has introduced the first perovskite solar cells that can be used in keyboards, smartwatches, and other devices. Conventional silicon solar cells are inefficient in low light and are difficult and costly to customize.

We can print innovative perovskite solar cells in any size–and at low cost. With their high efficiency, they can power almost any indoor electronic device in bright home and office lighting,” said Verma.

Our energy harvesting technology has been developed over several years at Empa, which has enabled us to launch a market-ready product that powers next-generation devices for industrial and residential applications.

Tobias Meyer, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Perovskia Solar

Perovskites have exceptional properties: they efficiently absorb light and conduct generated energy well. However, perovskite-based solar cells previously lacked the stability and robustness needed for widespread use. Before founding the company in 2020, Anand Verma spent five years at Empa developing printing techniques for these solar cells.

A New Factory and International Support

Perovskia Solar supplies customized solar cells for IoT applications and consumer electronics to several international companies. Supported by venture capital firm D&FG Elements, Kickfund from Venture Kick, and an international alliance of business angels led by Nils Hagander and Beda Rohner, the Empa spin-off has established a facility in Aubonne, Vaud canton.

With a market-leading product, Perovskia is ideally positioned to drive the next generation of IoT devices for consumers and industry,” said Nils Hagander, Entrepreneur and Investor in technology and service companies.

This factory aims to produce a million perovskite elements annually.

Source:

Empa

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback