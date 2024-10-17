Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films

Nordson Electronics Solutions Manufacturing Facilities Maintain ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certifications

Oct 17 2024

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in reliable electronics manufacturing technologies, announces that it has received ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification renewal for its Carlsbad, California, USA facility, effective September 2024 until September 2027. The Carlsbad certificate’s scope covers the design and manufacture of automated fluid dispensing and coating systems, which are sold under the ASYMTEK brand.

This seal signifies that Nordson Electronics Solutions adheres to the ISO 9001:2015 standards to ensure consistent quality in their products.

Their facility certification in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China was renewed September 2022 and will expire November 2025. The Suzhou certificate’s scope includes the design, development, and manufacture of ASYMTEK dispensing and MARCH surface treatment equipment used primarily within the semiconductor- and PCBA-related industries.  

