Adsorbi Expands Its Product Portfolio to Cellulose-Based Air Freshener for Homes, Designed to Remove Air Pollutants and Odors

Swedish startup Adsorbi, originating from Chalmers University of Technology, has launched its latest breakthrough product: a cellulose-based air freshener designed to effectively eliminate household odors. This sustainable solution is ideal for capturing volatile air pollutants and removing unwanted smells from everyday items like bags, shoes, wardrobes, and storage areas, offering a long-lasting and eco-friendly option for improving indoor air quality.

Adsorbi CEO Hanna Johansson. Image Credit: Adsorbi

While conventional odor removal products, such as activated carbon, have short lifespans and may release captured pollutants over time, Adsorbi’s cellulose-based alternative excels in durability and performance. Additionally, activated carbon is produced from coal or coconut shells, which has a big negative impact on the environment.

Made from sustainably harvested Nordic wood and produced in Sweden, Adsorbi’s bio-based material outperforms activated carbon in adsorption capacity and longevity and doesn’t release any harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) back into the air.

“We’ve developed an adsorbing material that not only eliminates household odors but does so using bio-based resources,” said Hanna Johansson, CEO and Co-Founder of Adsorbi. “By utilizing Adsorbi’s cutting-edge technology, we’ve fine-tuned this product specifically for household use, ensuring cleaner air and greater protection from pollutants, and we’re excited to begin commercial distribution.”

The global market for air fresheners was estimated to be worth USD 15.47 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 28.72 billion by 2033. The need for eco-friendly and natural air fresheners is on the rise as consumers become more aware of their impact on the environment.

One standout feature of the product is its color-changing indicator. The white material changes color when it’s time for replacement, making air purification easy and efficient for consumers. With this innovation, Adsorbi is setting a new benchmark for sustainable, high-performance odor removal solutions in households.

This is Adsorbi’s second product launch; its first protects artwork and sensitive objects from degradation caused by air pollutants. Its sustainable art conservation product can be found in museums and archives across the world.

In September 2024, Adsorbi won the national final at the SEB Next Awards in the New Ideas category, a prestigious competition that recognizes sustainable Swedish entrepreneurship. The company is backed by Metsä Spring, Chalmers Ventures, and Jovitech Invest.