Posted in | News | Clean Technology | Design and Innovation

Adsorbi Expands Its Product Portfolio to Cellulose-Based Air Freshener for Homes, Designed to Remove Air Pollutants and Odors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Swedish startup Adsorbi, originating from Chalmers University of Technology, has launched its latest breakthrough product: a cellulose-based air freshener designed to effectively eliminate household odors. This sustainable solution is ideal for capturing volatile air pollutants and removing unwanted smells from everyday items like bags, shoes, wardrobes, and storage areas, offering a long-lasting and eco-friendly option for improving indoor air quality.

Adsorbi CEO Hanna Johansson. Image Credit: Adsorbi

While conventional odor removal products, such as activated carbon, have short lifespans and may release captured pollutants over time, Adsorbi’s cellulose-based alternative excels in durability and performance. Additionally, activated carbon is produced from coal or coconut shells, which has a big negative impact on the environment.

Made from sustainably harvested Nordic wood and produced in Sweden, Adsorbi’s bio-based material outperforms activated carbon in adsorption capacity and longevity and doesn’t release any harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) back into the air.

“We’ve developed an adsorbing material that not only eliminates household odors but does so using bio-based resources,” said Hanna Johansson, CEO and Co-Founder of Adsorbi. “By utilizing Adsorbi’s cutting-edge technology, we’ve fine-tuned this product specifically for household use, ensuring cleaner air and greater protection from pollutants, and we’re excited to begin commercial distribution.”

The global market for air fresheners was estimated to be worth USD 15.47 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 28.72 billion by 2033. The need for eco-friendly and natural air fresheners is on the rise as consumers become more aware of their impact on the environment.

One standout feature of the product is its color-changing indicator. The white material changes color when it’s time for replacement, making air purification easy and efficient for consumers. With this innovation, Adsorbi is setting a new benchmark for sustainable, high-performance odor removal solutions in households.

This is Adsorbi’s second product launch; its first protects artwork and sensitive objects from degradation caused by air pollutants. Its sustainable art conservation product can be found in museums and archives across the world.

In September 2024, Adsorbi won the national final at the SEB Next Awards in the New Ideas category, a prestigious competition that recognizes sustainable Swedish entrepreneurship. The company is backed by Metsä Spring, Chalmers Ventures, and Jovitech Invest.

Source:

Adsorbi

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Adsorbi. (2024, October 23). Adsorbi Expands Its Product Portfolio to Cellulose-Based Air Freshener for Homes, Designed to Remove Air Pollutants and Odors. AZoM. Retrieved on October 24, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63814.

  • MLA

    Adsorbi. "Adsorbi Expands Its Product Portfolio to Cellulose-Based Air Freshener for Homes, Designed to Remove Air Pollutants and Odors". AZoM. 24 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63814>.

  • Chicago

    Adsorbi. "Adsorbi Expands Its Product Portfolio to Cellulose-Based Air Freshener for Homes, Designed to Remove Air Pollutants and Odors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63814. (accessed October 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Adsorbi. 2024. Adsorbi Expands Its Product Portfolio to Cellulose-Based Air Freshener for Homes, Designed to Remove Air Pollutants and Odors. AZoM, viewed 24 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63814.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback