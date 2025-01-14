AIMPLAS Organises the Second Edition of the International Seminar on Biotechnology Applied to the Plastics Sector

AIMPLAS is organising the second edition of the International Seminar on Biotechnology Applied to the Plastics Sector, to be held on 5th and 6th March in Valencia, with the sponsorship of BPC INSTRUMENTS and CULTIPLY.

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is hosting the second edition of the International Seminar on Biotechnology Applied to the Plastics Sector, scheduled to take place on 5th and 6th March in Valencia, with the sponsorship of BPC INSTRUMENTS and CULTIPLY.

This event will bring together over 20 international experts in biotechnology and sustainability to explore innovative solutions that will enable the plastics sector to move towards a more sustainable future. Throughout the two-day seminar, initiatives will be presented to demonstrate how environmental challenges can be transformed into new business opportunities, offering a unique platform to discuss and learn about the current and future developments that biotechnology contributes to this industry.

The introductory session, titled Plastics and Bioeconomy, will examine how biotechnology is driving the development of bioplastics derived from renewable sources. This approach helps to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promotes the circular economy. Organisations such as European Bioplastics, Magfi, and Bioval will share their insights on ongoing trends and initiatives to meet European targets.

A key session, Production of Bioplastics from Waste, will focus on innovations in fermentation techniques for producing bioplastics from organic waste, turning waste into valuable resources for the plastics industry. Contributions from Perseo Biotechnology, Novamont, and SAV will highlight advancements in this field.

The third segment, Post-Production Processes for Bioplastics, will emphasise the techniques of monomer purification and subsequent polymerisation to enhance the quality and performance of products, fostering more sustainable solutions. Biotrend and Cultiply will present their research findings. The first day will conclude with a session on Enzymatic Recycling, exploring its potential as an eco-friendly alternative for the depolymerisation and reuse of plastics, with presentations from CSIC, Darwin, and AIMPLAS.

The second day will be divided into two sections. The first, Enhancing the Biodegradation of Plastics, will cover advancements in the compostability and biodegradation of bioplastics, as well as current methods to ensure efficient decomposition and reduce environmental impact. Companies such as BPC Instruments, Cebimat, IRTA, and AIMPLAS will share their proposals to optimise these processes across various settings.

The seminar will conclude with a session on Techno-Economic and Environmental Aspects, assessing the costs, opportunities, and challenges of implementing sustainable biotechnological solutions, considering both their economic feasibility and positive environmental impact. NTUA and EMPA will provide a comprehensive view of the effectiveness and sustainability of these innovations.

About AIMPLAS

At AIMPLAS, we support businesses in integrating circular economy principles into their operations, turning legislative changes affecting the plastics industry into opportunities to boost efficiency, minimise environmental impact, and enhance economic profitability. We focus our efforts on areas such as eco-design, recycling, reuse, biodegradable materials and products, and the utilisation of biomass and CO2, all aimed at developing innovative solutions to tackle today’s environmental challenges.