AIMPLAS to Host Second Edition of CHARPLAST, the International Seminar on Plastics Characterization, October 29–30

AIMPLAS will host the second edition of CHARPLAST, its international seminar on plastics characterisation, in Valencia on October 29–30, 2025.

Sponsored by POLYMER ANALYTICAL, ECHO INSTRUMENTS, NETZSCH, PERKIN ELMER, ZWICK/ROELL, CONTROL TÉCNICA, FRONTIER LAB, and WATERS T-A INSTRUMENTS, the event will bring together international experts to address the main challenges and advances in plastics characterisation.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

Characterization techniques are essential in the plastics sector, as they ensure quality, reliability, and safety, promote sustainability, and minimize manufacturing risks. In this context, AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is organizing the second edition of its International Seminar on Plastics Characterization, CHARPLAST, to be held in person on October 29 and 30, 2025, at the Lluis Vives Business School in Paterna (Valencia).

With the support of sponsors such as POLYMER ANALYTICAL, ECHO INSTRUMENTS, NETZSCH, PERKIN ELMER, ZWICK/ROELL, CONTROL TÉCNICA, FRONTIER LAB, and WATERS T-A, the event will bring together professionals from across the plastics value chain: industry, public administration, reference laboratories, and research centers, to share key insights for product development, regulatory compliance, and business performance.

The seminar will cover the main trends and innovations in advanced characterization techniques, ranging from the evaluation of recycled content and recyclability to certification of reuse, biodegradability, and compostability, microplastics analysis, and quality control of food packaging and automotive components.

This edition’s technical program is structured into five thematic blocks that reflect the sector’s current challenges. First, the seminar will feature advanced characterization techniques that enable in-depth analysis of the physical, thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties of materials, essential to guarantee the safety and performance of plastic products in a wide variety of applications.

Next, the role of characterization in the context of sustainability will be addressed, highlighting how these tools support the evaluation of recyclability, biodegradability, and the environmental behavior of materials, key aspects in the development of more sustainable solutions aligned with circular economy objectives.

Another core topic of the seminar will be the monitoring and mitigation of emerging contaminants, an increasingly relevant issue due to the environmental impact of plastics. These sessions will showcase advanced analytical techniques for detecting and controlling potentially harmful substances released during the use or degradation of materials.

As a key new feature of this edition, the potential of artificial intelligence in the field of characterization will also be explored, showing how the use of algorithms and machine learning is revolutionizing the processing and analysis of large volumes of data from spectroscopy, microscopy, and thermal testing. This enables more accurate and predictive decision-making.

Finally, the seminar will include a block dedicated to successful case studies in industrial quality control, featuring practical insights into how characterization techniques have been successfully implemented to ensure product compliance with technical standards and functional requirements.

With participation from international experts, CHARPLAST 2025 is positioned as a key forum for sharing knowledge, best practices, and technological strategies that help companies innovate, meet evolving regulatory demands, and strengthen their competitiveness.