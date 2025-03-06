LabWare® Showcases the Future of Laboratory Informatics with Expanded SaaS LIMS

LabWare®, the global leader in Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), is redefining the landscape of laboratory informatics with the newest addition to its SaaS portfolio: LabWare ASSURE joins LabWare QAQC, and LabWare GROW. These offerings mark a fundamental expansion in options for how laboratories adopt, scale, and optimize informatics systems, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and accessibility.

"LabWare has been at the forefront of laboratory informatics for decades, and with these new SaaS offerings, we are not just launching new products—we are reshaping the conversation about how labs leverage enterprise-grade informatics," said Dan DeHoney, LabWare's Vice President of SaaS LIMS. "LabWare SaaS empowers organizations of all sizes with proven, industry-specific LIMS configurations that deliver immediate value when the expanded scope of traditional custom implementations is not required."

Transforming Laboratory Informatics with Enterprise-Grade SaaS

LabWare ASSURE expands the LabWare SaaS portfolio, representing more than technological advancements; they redefine how labs integrate LIMS to meet their evolving needs. These platforms provide instant access to scalable, ready-to-use enterprise configurations, reducing deployment risk and accelerating time to go live. With OpEx-based pricing and a low barrier of entry, LabWare SaaS ensures that high-quality informatics solutions are accessible to both startups and global enterprises.

Key Benefits of LabWare SaaS LIMS Include:

Quick-launch, industry-proven, full-featured, LIMS configurations tailored exclusively via Master Data.

Flexible customer-administrated subscription that can scale up or down on demand, optimizing laboratory operations through seasonal peaks.

Engineered with an innovative, flexible architecture that scales from a ready-to-use SaaS solution to a fully configurable enterprise LIMS without disruption as an organization evolves.

Positioned for compliance and operational efficiency built-in with a robust quality package and comprehensive end-user training.

Customer-driven roadmap for meeting the evolving needs of modern laboratories.

LabWare understands that today's laboratories require solutions tailored to their unique scale, budget, and agility needs. LabWare SaaS LIMS leverage best practices from decades of successful deployments, allowing laboratories to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

"Our SaaS LIMS provide customers with complete control over their laboratory operations, transforming their data into actionable insights," said DeHoney. "By delivering enterprise-grade power in a flexible SaaS model, we continue to lead the charge in making cutting-edge informatics accessible to all."

LabWare ASSURE, launching in the first half of this year, is a complete solution for managing (FSQ) food safety and quality centered around meeting the microbiology and chemical needs by managing testing data to assure risk-based compliance and efficiency.

This new offering joins our expanding SaaS portfolio. LabWare QAQC supports discrete manufacturing in diverse industries from Pharma to Packaging and Biopharma to Environmental Management. LabWare GROW provides the highest compliance in the independent cannabis testing market. The LabWare Portable Disease Surveillance Lab demonstrated LabWare's instant go-live capabilities in response to pandemic field testing.

Many LIMS providers offer SaaS, but the quality and features vary significantly. LabWare's SaaS offerings adhere to the customer's expectations. Modular, self-managed subscription access is the cornerstone of LabWare SaaS, ensuring immediate and optimal ROI for the customer. Subscribers benefit from a comprehensive experience that delivers regular quality upgrades and online training aligned with the customer-driven roadmap. Security remains a top priority. LabWare SaaS uses a single-tenant database design to ensure only authorized access while providing maximum portability to other LabWare delivery platforms if desired.