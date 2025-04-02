Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants | New Product

New Bluepoint LED Optic for Significantly Higher Intensity

Dr. Hönle AGApr 2 2025

Dr. Hönle AG has developed a new lens type for its bluepoint LED UV curing unit series, which focuses the light into a linear irradiation and can therefore cure adhesives with a significantly higher intensity. The high intensity is usually required for applications in which a gap must be irradiated, such as active alignment.

Image Credit: Dr. Hönle AG

The new optic can simply be screwed onto the LED heads of the bluepoint LED and bluepoint LED eco devices from Hönle. It is not necessary to purchase new LED devices. The new optic is suitable for wavelengths of 365/385/405 nm. The focused light delivers an irradiation area of 10 mm x 1 mm and can achieve intensities of up to 7,000 mW/cm2. The light is distributed absolutely homogeneously across the irradiation field thanks to the special shape of the lens. The optic is particularly suitable for small-area applications where a particularly high intensity is required in a small space. This is necessary, for example, when curing in gaps. Adhesives dispensed in annular gaps can be cured quickly and reliably by arranging several LED heads in a circle around the circumference. The optimized curing and high intensity enable the shortest curing cycles for your process.

The bluepoint LED UV spotlight series from Hönle is especially suitable for curing UV adhesives in industrial assembly processes. The compact dimensions of the bluepoint LED head allow integration into the machine even where space is limited. The LED heads are passively cooled and require neither fans nor water cooling. As LEDs do not emit IR energy, curing takes place at low temperatures. This makes LED devices ideal for use with temperature-sensitive substrates.

Typical applications for bluepoint devices with the new lens include active alignment, rod lens or lens bonding in optics or medical technology, as well as underfills or securing SMDs on printed circuit boards in the electronics sector. For all these applications, UV adhesives from Panacol's Vitralit® series are also available that are specially adapted to the wavelengths of the bluepoint LED.

