Vision Analytical Launches The First Truly Portable Dry Powder Particle Size and Shape Analyzer

Miami, FL — April 28, 2025 — Vision Analytical, a leader in dynamic image analysis technology, proudly announces the Raptor Dry Powder System launch, the industry's first truly portable dry powder particle size and shape analyzer.

Designed for field and on-site applications, the Dry Powder Module brings laboratory-grade precision directly to labs and remote operations, revolutionizing quality control and research processes across multiple industries.  The Raptor system can now be run with wet suspensions and dry with the simple change of a sample cell cartridge.

Meeting the Demands of Modern Industry

The Raptor DPM’s compact, rugged design enables quick deployment across a wide range of environments, including:

  • Pharmaceutical manufacturing: Real-time quality control for excipients and active ingredients

  • Cement and construction materials: On-site material consistency checks

  • Chemical and specialty powder production: Streamlined process monitoring
  • Advanced manufacturing and additive manufacturing: Powder bed and feedstock verification

By eliminating the need to transport samples back to centralized labs, the Raptor DPM accelerates workflows, reduces contamination risks, and provides critical data at the point of need.  In addition, using Dynamic Imaging removes the need for experts to make decisions based only on statistics. Thumbnail images of all particles offer objective evidence of what's happening in the process.

Key Features and Benefits

  • True Portability: Lightweight, robust design for on-the-go analysis. It can also be used in the lab.
  • Dynamic Image Analysis: High-resolution particle size and shape measurements allow particle classification based on shape and particle concentration information.
  • User-Friendly Operation: Intuitive software and seamless data export.
  • Versatile Sample Handling: Suitable for a broad spectrum of dry powders and wet suspensions by simply changing the sample cell.
  • Fast Turnaround: Rapid data collection supporting real-time decision-making

The Raptor DPM offers unparalleled flexibility for engineers, quality control specialists, and researchers seeking a more agile approach to powder analysis.

About Vision Analytical

Vision Analytical is a technology leader specializing in dynamic imaging solutions for particle size, shape, and concentration analysis.
Dedicated to innovation and precision, Vision Analytical provides high-performance instruments and services to customers across pharmaceuticals, materials science, manufacturing, and research sectors.

Learn more about the Raptor DPM at https://particleshape.com/portable-dry-powder-particle-size-analyzer/

