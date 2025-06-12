Posted in | News | New Product

Raman Table Of Specifications With RP40 F1 Probe

When choosing a Raman instrument, a number of factors influence the selection process, including factors such as:

  • Performance
  • Cost
  • Size
  • Target sample
  • Measurement setup limitation

Image Credit: is-instruments

However, determining instrument performance can also be challenging due to the range of factors or specifications that may influence the use of an instrument. For example, a 50 mW handheld Raman unit may have excellent performance given the laser power being used, but will be comfortably outperformed by an instrument using a 500 mW source.

The IS-Instruments HES range confers a significant etendue advantage over classic dispersive spectrometers. This has allowed ISI to develop a new RP40 probe (which uses a F1:1# input optic with no reduction in system resolution.

How the HES2000 device performs is given in the table here.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: is-instruments

For further information or to discuss your requirements, please contact ISI on 01732 600474 or email us at [email protected].

