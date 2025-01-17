Posted in | News | Materials Science | Minerals | Events

Characterization of Refractory Microstructures - Sign Up Now

Characterization of Refractory Microstructures - Sign up now for this Virtual Online Short Course from Orton and The American Ceramic Society! No need to worry if you miss a class; all lectures are recorded to view when you have the time.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​
When: Feb 4 –April 1, 2025 - Every Tuesday & Thursday 11am–12:15pm EDT

Course Description - Participants will be introduced to processing-microstructure-property relationships for common refractory compositions. Optical and scanning electron microscopy characterization techniques will also be introduced.

For more details and to register, please click on the following link: https://lnkd.in/grup_aJT


Characterization of Refractory Microstructures:

Lecture 1 – 2/4/25 processing microstructure relationships
Lecture 2 – 2/6/25 sintering and grain growth
Lecture 3 – 2/11/25 property microstructure relationships
Lecture 4 – 2/13/25 property microstructure relationships
Lecture 5 – 2/18/25 sample preparation / optical microscopy
Lecture 6 – 2/20/25 scanning electron microscopy
Lecture 7 – 2/25/25 silica refractories
Lecture 8 – 2/27/25 alumina-silica refractories
Lecture 9 – 3/4/25 alumina-silica refractories
Lecture 10 – 3/6/25 basic refractories
Lecture 11 – 3/11/25 basic refractories
Lecture 12 – 3/13/25 zircon and zirconia refractories
Lecture 13 – 3/18/25 fused cast refractories
Lecture 14 – 3/20/25 non-oxide refractories
Lecture 15 – 3/25/25 composite refractories
Lecture 16 – 3/27/25 monolithic refractories
Lecture 17 – 4/1/25 monolithic refractories / insulation refractories

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. (2025, January 17). Characterization of Refractory Microstructures - Sign Up Now. AZoM. Retrieved on January 18, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64128.

  • MLA

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Characterization of Refractory Microstructures - Sign Up Now". AZoM. 18 January 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64128>.

  • Chicago

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. "Characterization of Refractory Microstructures - Sign Up Now". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64128. (accessed January 18, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Orton Ceramic Foundation. 2025. Characterization of Refractory Microstructures - Sign Up Now. AZoM, viewed 18 January 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64128.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

See all content from Orton Ceramic Foundation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback