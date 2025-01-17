Characterization of Refractory Microstructures - Sign up now for this Virtual Online Short Course from Orton and The American Ceramic Society! No need to worry if you miss a class; all lectures are recorded to view when you have the time.​​​​​​​

When: Feb 4 –April 1, 2025 - Every Tuesday & Thursday 11am–12:15pm EDT

Course Description - Participants will be introduced to processing-microstructure-property relationships for common refractory compositions. Optical and scanning electron microscopy characterization techniques will also be introduced.



For more details and to register, please click on the following link: https://lnkd.in/grup_aJT



Characterization of Refractory Microstructures:

Lecture 1 – 2/4/25 processing microstructure relationships

Lecture 2 – 2/6/25 sintering and grain growth

Lecture 3 – 2/11/25 property microstructure relationships

Lecture 4 – 2/13/25 property microstructure relationships

Lecture 5 – 2/18/25 sample preparation / optical microscopy

Lecture 6 – 2/20/25 scanning electron microscopy

Lecture 7 – 2/25/25 silica refractories

Lecture 8 – 2/27/25 alumina-silica refractories

Lecture 9 – 3/4/25 alumina-silica refractories

Lecture 10 – 3/6/25 basic refractories

Lecture 11 – 3/11/25 basic refractories

Lecture 12 – 3/13/25 zircon and zirconia refractories

Lecture 13 – 3/18/25 fused cast refractories

Lecture 14 – 3/20/25 non-oxide refractories

Lecture 15 – 3/25/25 composite refractories

Lecture 16 – 3/27/25 monolithic refractories

Lecture 17 – 4/1/25 monolithic refractories / insulation refractories