Cannon Instrument Company Unveils Next-Generation Cold-Cranking Simulator (CCS)

Cannon Instrument Company is proud to announce the launch of its next-generation Cold-Cranking Simulator (CCS), redefining expectations for cold-temperature engine oil testing with a modern, space-saving design and the most advanced technology in the field.

As the company that pioneered the only CCS recognized by ASTM, SAE J300, and other global standards organizations, Cannon has once again elevated the benchmark for performance, precision, and lab efficiency.

Setting a New Global Standard

The all-new CCS is engineered to streamline workflows and eliminate traditional lab clutter. By removing the need for an external chiller, waste pump, and computer, the new CCS-G6 significantly reduces its benchtop footprint—solving one of the most common frustrations among lab managers and technicians.

Key Features Include:

Integrated Design – Say goodbye to cumbersome peripherals. The new CCS operates without an external computer or chiller, dramatically reducing space requirements and simplifying setup.

– Say goodbye to cumbersome peripherals. The new CCS operates without an external computer or chiller, dramatically reducing space requirements and simplifying setup. Modern Touchscreen Interface – A fully standalone touchscreen provides intuitive navigation and an enhanced user experience—no PC required.

– A fully standalone touchscreen provides intuitive navigation and an enhanced user experience—no PC required. Enhanced Calibration – A major time-saver for labs seeking to optimize throughput and reduce oil waste.

Designed for the Realities of the Lab

The updated CCS-G6 directly addresses the operational pain points voiced by lab managers and technicians alike—namely, limited space, time-consuming calibration procedures, and complex setup requirements. Whether you oversee a high-throughput motor oil blending operation or manage a formulation or quality assurance (QA) lab, the CCS-G6 is built with your daily challenges in mind.

Taking Proven Technology to the Next Level

“Cannon is doubling down on its legacy of precision and innovation,” said Jesse Rameshwaram, Product Manager at Cannon Instrument Company. “With the new CCS, we’ve fused our proven technology with a user-centric design to create an instrument that’s not only best-in-class, but completely reimagined for the modern lab.”

Launch & Availability

The CCS-G6 will be officially available for purchase beginning July 2025.