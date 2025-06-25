Instron Introduces New AT3 Floor Model Automated Testing System

Instron® has released the new AT3 Floor Model testing system, an unrivaled option in automated metals testing that delivers up to 300 kN of force within a compact footprint for a broad range of applications.

Image Credit: Instron - USA

Occupying only 5 by 7 feet of floor space, the new floor model is designed to easily handle the testing of metals and high-strength composites, which commonly requires forces of 100 kN or higher. The system offers the same conveniences as the traditional AT3 Table Model, such as automated specimen measurement, material handling, and data collection.

Featuring a 3-axis actuator that replicates the same actions for each specimen, the AT3 system automates multiple operations to improve the throughput, repeatability, and safety of a lab’s testing while freeing up staff operators’ time to tackle other tasks.

An operator loads a batch of specimens and hits Start, and the AT3 handles everything from there — measuring the specimen, placing it in the test frame, and even discarding it after testing. The system automatically records multiple width and thickness measurements along the specimen gauge length. A barcode scanner automatically transfers specimen data and test parameters to a Bluehill Universal® sample file.

Compatible with Instron’s 6800 Series universal testing systems, the AT3 Floor Model features storage racks that hold up to 150 test specimens. The racks are designed to compensate for the bend/bow/twist associated with metal specimens.

“We’ve worked with a lot of metals manufacturers that needed a system with this combination of force, compactness, and simplicity — that’s the sweet spot with the new AT3 Floor Model,” said Instron automation specialist Richard Spiegel. “Even if they’re tight on space, testing labs can get that power of up to 300 kilonewtons along with easy access to the working area right up front.”

The system is compatible with Instron’s AutoX750 automatic contacting extensometer and the all- new AVE3 Advanced Video Extensometer. While the AT3 Floor Model footprint is compact, it provides enough space for a pad printer, which is a valuable tool for specimen preparation in a lab that utilizes an AVE3.

The floor model also works with AverEdge32™, which measures strain at 32 locations along the specimen gauge length and then averages them in real-time, ensuring accurate and repeatable r-value calculations.

AT3 Automated Testing System | Configured for Metals Tensile Testing Play

Video Credit: Instron - USA