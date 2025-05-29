Instron Launches AVE3 Advanced Video Extensometer

Instron® is excited to announce the release of the AVE3, an advanced non-contacting video extensometer that delivers precise strain measurement with unparalleled, micron-level accuracy for tensile, compression, and bend testing.

Image Credit: Instron - USA

The highly versatile AVE3 can measure both modulus and strain to failure on a diverse range of materials such as plastics, metals, composites, biomaterials, textiles, and elastomers — along with sensitive materials like films and foils. Compliant with ISO 9513 and ASTM E83, the AVE3 allows labs to reliably test to any standard with one device, without needing to purchase and maintain multiple clip-on extensometers.

The AVE3 can be configured to accommodate a range of gauge lengths and elongations. New kinematic mounting enables each lens to automatically snap into the factory-calibrated location, making it easy to capture accurate data every time.

To guard against typical lab air disturbances like HVAC systems and human operators' movements, the AVE3 uses Instron's patent-pending Constant Density Air Tunnel (CDAT) technology, which creates a force field–like protective barrier around the test space.

This CDAT airflow technology eliminates errors, reduces noise in test data, and improves accuracy by as much as five times (compared to video extensometers without CDAT technology).

In addition, Instron's Dynamic Cross-Polarized Lighting system provides a robust solution for fluctuating lighting conditions in different lab spaces. The patented system dynamically adjusts its illumination levels to ensure all markings on the specimen are perfectly illuminated for consistent results in any test environment.

Designed for compliance with ISO 6892-1 and ASTM E8, the AVE3 extensometer enables closed-loop strain rate control — the preferred mode for testing strain rate–sensitive metals. This capability is especially valuable for laboratories focused on achieving consistent, repeatable results across different systems and locations. Leveraging CDAT airflow technology and advanced dynamic lighting, the AVE3 delivers a virtually noise-free strain signal, eliminating the need for heavy filtering that can distort results or introduce lag in test control.

"Environmental variability has long been the Achilles’ heel of optical strain measurement. Even minor shifts in lab temperature or lighting can introduce significant signal noise and undermine data integrity," said Casey Willis, Instron's Product Manager for strain measurement devices. "The AVE3 directly addresses these pain points with its patent-pending CDAT (Constant Density Air Tunnel) airflow technology and a patented illumination system — two core innovations that ensure consistent data, even in variable lab conditions. For labs that demand reliability at the highest level, the AVE3 sets a new benchmark."

The AVE3 ships with a new, simplified calibration plate that can clip directly onto the specimen — with the load string intact — making it easier for operators or managers to easily confirm that their existing calibration is still valid. Full calibrations can be completed in less than a minute, reducing the time it takes to begin testing.

Optional add-ons for the AVE3 include AverEdge32™, which simultaneously measures strain at 32 locations along the specimen gauge length, then averages them in real-time, providing a repeatable transverse strain value that is critical for calculating the r-value of sheet metal (per ISO 10113 and ASTM E517).

Labs can also record images of their testing to be used with the optional Digital Image Correlation (DIC) software, which compares images of a tested specimen's surface to generate full-field strain and displacement maps, synchronized with Bluehill® Universal test data.

Instron® AVE3 Advanced Video Extensometer Play

Video Credit: Instron - USA