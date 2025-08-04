AIMPLAS to Showcase Circular, Low-Carbon and Bio-Based Plastics Innovation at the K 2025

AIMPLAS will present its latest developments in circularity, low-carbon technologies, bioplastics and advanced testing services through industrial projects, technical assistance and certification support.

AIMPLAS will also take part in the official K 2025 programme with contributions from its experts in high-level panels, technical presentations and a European project workshop on sustainable packaging.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, will participate in K 2025, the leading international trade fair for plastics and rubber, to present its integrated portfolio of R&D&I projects, laboratory services, certification support, technical assistance and specialized training. AIMPLAS will be exhibiting in Hall 08A, Stand 8AE12-06, where it will demonstrate industrial solutions in the areas of circularity, decarbonization, bioplastics and recyclability.

At K 2025, AIMPLAS will present its capabilities in circularity and recycling through process scaling and the validation of both mechanical and chemical recycling technologies, as well as recyclability-by-design strategies and third-party assessments. In the area of climate and sustainability, the center will present tools such as life cycle assessment (LCA), eco-design strategies, and digital product passport solutions.

In the field of energy and decarbonization, AIMPLAS will display its latest developments in advanced materials applied to CO₂ capture and utilization, hydrogen production and storage, and battery manufacturing. Highlights include thermoplastic composites, TAPES manufacturing, flame-retardant and conductive polymers, and plastic materials with electromagnetic shielding properties.

In the mobility sector, AIMPLAS will present the latest advances in plastronics and functional printing, applied to the development of sensors, heating and photoluminescent materials, as well as examples of 3D printing-based customization.

Another key line of work is the development of natural, barrier and active polymers and coatings for packaging applications, along with the development of bio-based, biodegradable and compostable polymers, backed by its expertise in reactive extrusion and advanced compounding.

The center will also highlight its laboratory capabilities for regulatory compliance, performance and safety testing, as well as its support for obtaining eco-labels and leading certifications. AIMPLAS is an approved laboratory for major international brands, including compostability testing for TUV, DIN CERTCO and BPI, recycling validation for Recyclass, APR and PETCORE, and automotive testing for Volkswagen, Renault and Daimler.

In the area of training and professional reskilling, AIMPLAS offers both open and tailor-made programs for companies through its Plastics Academy, as well as a wide variety of events and conferences. All of this aims to help industry professionals stay ahead of regulatory and technological developments.

As part of the official program of K 2025, several AIMPLAS specialists will contribute their expertise through technical presentations and workshops. On October 9, during Circular Thursday, Adrián Morales will participate in the panel discussion Perspectives of Chemical and Mechanical Recycling, providing insight into the latest innovations and industrial applications in these key fields.

The following day, October 10, AIMPLAS will be represented in two different sessions: Sonia Albein will give a presentation as part of Climate Friday, focusing on sustainability strategies in the plastics sector, while in the afternoon, Víctor Sevilla will participate in a workshop dedicated to the European BIOSUPPACK project, which addresses biobased and compostable packaging solutions.

On October 12, during Career Sunday, Anabel Crespo will take part in the Women in Plastics event, highlighting professional development and inclusion in the sector. Finally, on October 14, during Visionary Tuesday, Belén Monje will present on the topic of Bioplastics, covering AIMPLAS’s latest research and industrial collaboration in this growing area.