From Detecting Methane to Monitoring Drought from Space: Four ABB-Built Sensors Launch on Single Mission

ABB is celebrating a major milestone in its offering of infrared sensor technology for the space industry. For the first time, four satellites equipped with ABB-built sensors have launched together aboard a single mission - built for three different customers, EarthDaily Analytics, Hydrosat, and GHGSat.

The launch took place aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-14 mission, which lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on XX June. This moment marks a significant achievement and reflects the trust space clients place in ABB’s expertise, as well as the outstanding work of the teams involved.

Meet the satellites

EarthDaily Analytics The first ABB sensor is onboard the first EarthDaily Analytics satellite. EarthDaily Analytics Corp. (EDA) is a Canadian data and analytics company. ABB designed and manufactured its next-generation multispectral imaging systems. The systems will capture data across 22 spectral bands with a resolution of up to five meters. Once all 10 satellites are fully deployed, the EarthDaily constellation will deliver continuous, high-quality imagery of terrestrial and maritime environments. The data will feed into EDA’s AI-powered analytics platform, which will track changes over time and generate actionable insights about Earth’s ecosystems and climate dynamics. Image Credit: ABB Inc.

Hydrosat The second ABB sensor is onboard Hydrosat’s second satellite. Hydrosat is a company using thermal satellite data and AI to tackle global challenges such as food security, climate resilience, and water resource management. The infrared camera will generates accurately calibrated surface temperature maps, offering vital data on soil moisture and water stress. Capable of detecting temperature differences of less than 0.1°C, the system acts as an early warning tool for agricultural drought. Unlike traditional methods, Hydrosat provides high-resolution, high-frequency thermal imagery of any location on Earth — delivering enhanced precision and responsiveness. Image Credit: ABB Inc.

GHGSat Two additional satellites were launched for GHGSat, a leader in space-based greenhouse gas monitoring. ABB has developed the payloads for 10 of GHGSat’s emissions-monitoring satellites to date. Recently, GHGSat announced that it had doubled its methane measurement capabilities thanks to the exceptional performance of ABB’s sensors. The insights are helping energy-intensive sectors such as oil and gas, power generation and mining to reduce their carbon footprint by identifying and quantifying leaks from space. Image Credit: ABB Inc.

A legacy of innovation: ABB’s Quebec factory



Founded in 1973 in Quebec City by Dr. Henry Buijs, Garry Vail, and Jean-Noël Bérubé, Bomem focused on advancing infrared spectroscopy - a critical tool for analyzing molecular structures and environmental data. In the 1970s, Dr. Buijs was among the first engineers to develop instruments capable of measuring the ozone layer’s condition with unprecedented accuracy, laying the foundation for spaceborne atmospheric sensing.

ABB Quebec City Factory

Image Credit: ABB Inc.

In 1999, ABB acquired Bomem, ushering in a new era of innovation through expanded resources and global reach. Today, the Quebec site employs over 400 people and houses a highly specialized R&D group with 150 engineers and scientists spanning research, manufacturing, sales support, and service — all united by a shared commitment to advancing measurement science.

ABB Measurement & Analytics is a global leader in space-based optical sensor technology with roots that stretch back over five decades to a pioneering Canadian company: Bomem Inc.

Image Credit: ABB Inc.

Looking ahead

From monitoring greenhouse gas emissions to addressing water scarcity and tracking environmental change, ABB’s space-based sensors continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Earth observation.

With four more sensors now orbiting Earth - launched together on a single mission - this achievement marks not just a milestone, but a promise: a future where technology and innovation are used in service of a more sustainable planet.