COXEM Presents Latest Innovation: Deep 3D

The Deep 3D is Coxem’s latest innovation designed to revolutionize the way SEM images are viewed and analyzed. By capturing a single BSE image, Deep 3D reconstructs a 3D image with depth and texture.

Image credit: Coxem

Featuring seamless integration into COXEM’s NanoStation5 software, the basic version of Deep 3D will come pre-installed, ensuring that every user has immediate access to this powerful capability. With a single BSE image, operators can instantly reconstruct the image, including Live 3D visualization and Line Profile analysis, revealing microstructures with visual clarity and material context.

Deep 3D is highly effective across a wide range of applications, enhancing 3D visualization of microstructures—from fracture surfaces to micro-defects and complex surface textures.

Deep 3D enhances SEM imaging with a simple, efficient workflow—providing clearer insights into complex microstructures and delivering an intuitive, insightful experience for users at all levels.

Source:

COXEM Co. Ltd.

