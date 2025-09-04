ABB Measurement & Analytics at the EPD Conference: Driving circularity through measurement

ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division is a global leader in smart instrumentation and analyzers, enabling industries to optimize processes and reduce environmental impact. Our portfolio spans analyzers measuring compositions of gases and liquids; instrumentation measuring process variables such as temperature, pressure, flow, and level; force measurement solutions measuring parameters such as flatness, thickness, and tension; and digital solutions for device management, device health check and predictive maintenance.

For us, circularity is not just a goal - it’s embedded in our product development. We assess the environmental impact of each product across its lifecycle using internationally recognized methodologies. At the heart of our approach is the EPD Type III protocol, which ensures transparency, comparability, and third-party verification. Unlike self-declared Type II EPDs, Type III EPDs are grounded in rigorous Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) and governed by Product Category Rules (PCRs), making them the gold standard for environmental reporting.

This commitment is no small feat. With hundreds of products in our portfolio, achieving EPD certification is a big endeavor. Yet, it’s a challenge we embrace to ensure our solutions contribute meaningfully to a circular economy.