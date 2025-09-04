Posted in | News | Business | Events

ABB Measurement & Analytics at the EPD Conference: Driving circularity through measurement

ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division will join industry leaders at the upcoming EPD Conference in Italy, hosted by the Secretariat of the International EPD System, to discuss the future of Environmental Product Declarations and circularity. This full-day event brings together industrial companies, policymakers, and technology providers to explore how Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) are evolving in response to new regulations, digital transformation, and the demand for transparency.

Nunzio Bonavita, Business Development Manager

Leading the conversation on circularity

ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division is a global leader in smart instrumentation and analyzers, enabling industries to optimize processes and reduce environmental impact. Our portfolio spans analyzers measuring compositions of gases and liquids; instrumentation measuring process variables such as temperature, pressure, flow, and level; force measurement solutions measuring parameters such as flatness, thickness, and tension; and digital solutions for device management, device health check and predictive maintenance.

For us, circularity is not just a goal - it’s embedded in our product development. We assess the environmental impact of each product across its lifecycle using internationally recognized methodologies. At the heart of our approach is the EPD Type III protocol, which ensures transparency, comparability, and third-party verification. Unlike self-declared Type II EPDs, Type III EPDs are grounded in rigorous Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) and governed by Product Category Rules (PCRs), making them the gold standard for environmental reporting.

This commitment is no small feat. With hundreds of products in our portfolio, achieving EPD certification is a big endeavor. Yet, it’s a challenge we embrace to ensure our solutions contribute meaningfully to a circular economy.

What we’ll discuss at the conference

ABB will lead a panel exploring the future of EPDs - from voluntary tools to potential regulatory requirements. As sustainability becomes a strategic imperative, EPDs offer companies a competitive edge through improved efficiency, innovation, and supply chain optimization. Already, regions like the EU and California are integrating EPDs into public procurement and construction regulations.

Our session will examine the implications of this shift, highlighting both the opportunities and the challenges of making EPDs a mandatory part of environmental compliance.

