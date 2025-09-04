ABB And EMarine Partner To Drive Energy Efficiency In The Maritime Industry With Innovative Temperature Sensor

Company eMarine will integrate 1,500 NINVA™ non-invasive temperature sensors from ABB into its advanced energy management solutions for the maritime industry

eMarine’s technology is used by leading cruise and cargo operators worldwide to deliver measurable fuel and CO2 savings

This is the first time ABB brings the benefits of NINVA to the global marine sector, supporting decarbonization and energy efficiency

ABB will deliver 1,500 NINVA™ non-invasive temperature sensors approved for marine use to eMarine, a Swedish company dedicated to enabling efficiency and sustainability in the maritime industry. This marks the introduction of ABB’s NINVA technology to the global marine sector. NINVA will complement eMarine’s advanced energy management solutions already deployed on major cruise and cargo vessels worldwide.

The data collected by the innovative NINVA temperature sensors will play a key role in optimizing heat recovery as well as the management of cooling water and ventilation systems onboard. The insights will enable lower fuel consumption, measurable energy savings, and reduced CO2 emissions. With enhanced vibration resistance up to 4g, the sensors meet the demanding conditions of marine operations while maintaining the same accuracy as invasive thermowells - without the need to perforate pipe walls.

“At eMarine, we are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that help our customers achieve real and lasting energy savings,” said Ola Persson, CEO of eMarine. “By partnering with ABB and integrating NINVA, we can provide the maritime industry with smarter tools to accelerate decarbonization.”

“For some time, we have delivered safer and simpler temperature measurement for applications in the chemical, oil and gas and other industries,” said Dr Guruprasad Sosale from ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “This is the first time we are bringing the benefits of NINVA to the global marine industry, helping to drive decarbonization in the sector.”



NINVA uses the surface temperature of piping to infer the process temperature. Image Credit: ABB

ABB’s non-invasive approach to temperature sensing dramatically simplifies temperature measurement by providing an alternative to the traditional thermowell. The clamp-on solution removes the need to perforate pipe walls, eliminating the risk of potential leakages. Using the surface temperature of piping to infer the process temperature, NINVA provides the same level of accuracy and performance as an invasive measurement device.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB’s Process Automation business automates, electrifies and digitalizes industrial operations that address a wide range of essential needs – from supplying energy, water and materials, to producing goods and transporting them to market. With its ~20,000 employees, leading technology and service expertise, ABB Process Automation helps process, hybrid and maritime industries outrun – leaner and cleaner. go.abb/processautomation