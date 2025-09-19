Ossila Challenges the Inflated Costs of Research with the Launch of a Fairly Priced Probe Station

Ossila is redefining affordability and performance in scientific instrumentation with the launch of the Probe Station, a professional solution to accessible high-quality electrical measurements for researchers worldwide. This latest launch addresses a widespread issue: many existing systems are prohibitively expensive, forcing researchers either to rely on DIY setups that compromise accuracy and workflow or to secure large funding for high-cost alternatives.

Image Credit: Ossila Ltd

By challenging the industry’s reliance on expensive and overly complex systems, the Ossila Probe Station provides a streamlined, cost-effective platform for small-scale electronics experiments without compromising on performance.

Confident Measurements

At the core of the Probe Station’s design is stability and precision. Equipped with a vacuum chuck to secure devices, vibration isolation for stability, and robust electrical grounding, the system ensures consistent, low-noise measurements.

Intelligent Workflow

With precise stage controls, a swing-away microscope mount for unobstructed access, and a 60-fps camera for seamless live feedback, the probe station streamlines workflows and keeps experiments focused.

Flexible Experiments

A complete system that is easily configured for a wide range of experimental setups. Researchers can add up to eight micromanipulators and integrate a range of electrical characterization tools and custom add-ons to create a tailored platform for diverse applications.

As an affordable option for many research budgets, the Ossila Probe Station overcomes the inefficiencies of DIY setups which hinder workflow and accuracy. Purpose-built for ease of use, stability, and flexibility, it empowers researchers to generate clean, reliable data and opens new opportunities for researchers working in compound semiconductors, organic and flexible electronics, thin-film devices, sensors, and emerging materials.

Backed by over 15 years of innovation in scientific equipment, Ossila continues its mission to make high-quality equipment accessible.