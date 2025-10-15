Posted in | News | New Product

Smart and DICONDE Compliant X-ray Image Archiving with instaNDT

instaNDT is a new Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) for non-destructive testing, developed by DÜRR NDT. It provides all the features offered by a traditional PACS with additional modern enterprise features such as organization management, user authentication, image versioning, and a robust API for full customization to your needs; all bundled up in a modern web UI for easy management.

 

Image Credit: Durr NDT

Organize and manage your data in a way that suits you best. Create organizations, add users, and dictate which users are allowed to upload, view, edit or delete images. instaNDT supports organizing data with either the familiar files and folders structure or with the traditional PACS hierarchical view. Browse your images, use the search function, view the metadata, or use the image viewer with the histogram tool to optimize viewing.

instaNDT stores all image data in a centralized server, which can be accessed at any time and anywhere. Share images to users without an account via a temporary access link. In addition to storing DICONDE data from RT, UT, ET, MT, and VT inspections, other file types such as documents and photos can also be stored and shared.

Unlike a traditional PACS, instaNDT supports image versioning, recording all changes non-destructively. This makes it easy for you to make annotations and changes without losing any evaluation history. It's easy to make collobarative edits - instaNDT always keeps a record of what changes were made by which user for easy auditing.

Out of the box, instaNDT is integrated with DÜRR NDT’s X-ray imaging software D-Tect X, guaranteeing a smooth and efficient inspection workflow. Additional integrations can be added via a flexible API with token-based authentication support for custom integrations to your workflows.

instaNDT supports flexible deployment options with an on-premise, bring your own cloud, and Software as a Service (SaaS) offering; your data lives only where you want it. instaNDT is DICOMweb™ compliant, and uses a standardized DICONDE file format for software-independent exchange of data.

Register now at instandt.com and receive 500 MB of storage space for free.

