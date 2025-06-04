Posted in | News | Aerospace Materials | Software

Vast Space Using DÜRR NDT’s Flexible Digital X-Ray Detectors on Space Station Project

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Vast Space, the aerospace startup founded by former crypto tycoon Jed McCaleb, revealed its plans for a successor to the International Space Station, joining others hoping to commercialize Earth orbit.

Image Credit: Vast Space

NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) has been dominating low Earth orbit for more than 25 years, housing groups of astronauts in the microgravity environment. The orbital lab’s time in space, however, will soon come to an end, and NASA is looking for a replacement.

The california-based company Vast Space recently unveiled its plans to take over the coveted spot left behind by the ISS, revealing the design of its Haven-2 space station. The company is set on proposing its private space station for the second phase of NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations program (CLD), with plans to launch the first module of Haven-2 in 2028, according to Vast.

Vast has been working on Haven-1, which it plans on launching in 2026. The company claims its single-module Haven-1 will be the world’s first commercial space station, capable of hosting short-duration missions for up to four astronauts at a time. But even before its first space station launches, Vast is eyeing that NASA contract to build another one as a commercial successor to the ISS.

Dan Guerrero at Willick Engineering a Pinnacle Company, collaborated closely with John Stewart, founder of ATAA, to implement the use of Dürr NDT’s D-DR 1025B NDT and D-DR 1043B NDT flexible panels. Vast is also using the 19-micron DR 7 NDT panel for very high resolution applications.

John is also the Radiation Safety Officer, Responsible Level 3 at VAST. John recently commented that “The Dürr system and software are easy to use. Currently we utilize multiple bendable panels and the 19-micron DR 7 high resolution detector. The systems are easily interchangeable and user friendly…”.

Vast is using the D-DR 1025B NDT and the D-DR 1043B NDT along with D-Tect X software to inspect welds on the exterior of their Haven Space Station components.

Source:

Vast Space

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. (2025, June 04). Vast Space Using DÜRR NDT’s Flexible Digital X-Ray Detectors on Space Station Project. AZoM. Retrieved on June 04, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64627.

  • MLA

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. "Vast Space Using DÜRR NDT’s Flexible Digital X-Ray Detectors on Space Station Project". AZoM. 04 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64627>.

  • Chicago

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. "Vast Space Using DÜRR NDT’s Flexible Digital X-Ray Detectors on Space Station Project". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64627. (accessed June 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG. 2025. Vast Space Using DÜRR NDT’s Flexible Digital X-Ray Detectors on Space Station Project. AZoM, viewed 04 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64627.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

See all content from DÜRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback