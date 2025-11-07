Posted in | News | Chemistry | New Product

Flowchem Teaching Manual Now Available to Download

A flow chemistry teaching manual, developed by Vapourtec in collaboration with Dr Nicholas Leadbeater and the New Synthetic Methods Group at the University of Connecticut (USA), is now available to download, free of charge.

Image Credit: VAPOURTEC Ltd

Entitled “An Introduction to Flow Chemistry – A Practical Laboratory Course”, the 100 page manual features the step-by-step instructions for ten reactions including two Nobel Prize-winning reactions; a palladium-catalysed cross-coupling and a ruthenium catalysed alkene metathesis.

Vapourtec founder and MD Duncan Guthrie commented: “The potential of flow chemistry is immense, and this guide is a great way of introducing continuous process synthesis into chemistry education.

“The manual details a set of experiments, each of which can be easily delivered in conjunction with Vapourtec’s E-Series flow chemistry system. Previously only available for Vapourtec’s customers, we decided to make the manual freely available online.

“We hope it will continue to encourage the next generation of chemists as to the potential of flow chemistry,” added Duncan.

Dr Leadbeater said: “Flow chemistry is offering exciting possibilities for performing reactions in both academic and industrial settings. It is key that the chemists of tomorrow be trained in this valuable technique, hence the reason we developed the flow chemistry manual which can be incorporated into the undergraduate teaching laboratory.”

