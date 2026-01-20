Paris Packaging Week 2026: A Global Showcase for the Packaging Industry

On 5th and 6th February, Paris Packaging Week celebrates its 25th anniversary, bringing together 930 exhibitors from more than 40 countries to Hall 1 of Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Representing a wealth of expertise, innovation and craftsmanship, the event has become Europe’s premier showcase for premium packaging.

This latest edition welcomes 155 first-time exhibitors – including Carré d’Ébène, Drago, MCC France Ouest and Thepenier Pharma & Cosmetic – showcasing new expertise, cutting-edge technologies and fresh approaches to sustainability, efficiency and brand experience.

With almost 15,000 trade visitors expected and 2,900 brands represented, Paris Packaging Week has established itself as a strategic meeting point for brands and suppliers from the beauty, luxury, premium drinks and aerosol sectors. Thanks to the diversity of its exhibitors, the event covers the entire packaging value chain, from materials and components to finishing, decoration, dispensing and filling solutions.

PCD: 25 Years of Innovation in the Beauty Industry

Since 2001, PCD has brought together the most forward-thinking brands in the beauty sector. Once again, Paris Packaging Week will welcome the industry’s key players, giving visitors the opportunity to meet more than 600 international exhibitors, from glass specialists and decorative component suppliers to dispensing solutions experts and sustainable packaging providers.

Visitors will discover the key beauty packaging trends for 2026, including refillable solutions such as mono-material sticks and compacts from Albéa Cosmetics & Fragrance (Stand H50), recyclable jars and roll-ons as well as ultra-light SEMPACK® solutions from Fidel Fillaud (Stand J122). Technical innovations will be showcased by Amcor (Stand Q110) and Martinenq (Stand P136) through bespoke airless systems, anhydrous bottles and full-service offerings integrating production and logistics. Sensory and aesthetic experiences will also be in focus, with textured caps, customizable droppers and “skinification” packaging for haircare. Safety is another highlight, with the launch of the Childproof Dropper by Virospack (Stand S100), the first child-certified dropper bottle for the cosmetics sector.

Other major players such as Pochet (Stand K110), Pennelli Faro (Stand V134), Frapak Packaging (Stand L70), MM Packaging (Stand T230) and Berlin Packaging (Stand G70 Beauty & Cosmei, Stand G82 Nest Filler) will demonstrate the creativity and breadth of today’s beauty packaging market.

PCD 2026 illustrates how luxury and responsibility can go hand in hand, combining technical performance, premium design and sustainability to shape the future of cosmetic packaging and help brands appeal to increasingly demanding and discerning consumers.

“Paris Packaging Week is the ideal place to meet leading professionals from across the global industry and an excellent forum to showcase our cosmetic packaging innovations. As VIP sponsor, we are delighted to welcome our clients and partners into a premium space that is particularly appreciated for relaxed and comfortable discussions,” says Marion Darnis Morchain, Head of Communication, Texen & Quadpack.

PLD: Luxury and Sustainability in the Premium Drinks Sector

The PLD segment of Paris Packaging Week 2026 highlights premium drinks packaging where luxury, innovation and environmental responsibility converge. Visitors will once again see how spirits brands are rethinking packaging to combine prestige with sustainability.

Dahlinger (Stand C50), in collaboration with Diageo, presents the fully recyclable, mono-material limited-edition packaging for Blair Athol 20yo, demonstrating that luxury and environmental responsibility are fully compatible. Smurfit Westrock (Stand G50) enhances the Balenciaga universe with rigid boxes, refillable cases and the compact Discovery Box, translating heritage and innovation into premium paper-based design. Epopack (Stand Q174) introduces the MJ8 Hero Jar, a recyclable PET jar that replicates the elegance of glass while remaining lightweight and practical, ideal for high-end skincare and luxury minis.

Across PLD, exhibitors show how packaging has become a key driver of desirability, fully integrated into the consumer experience.

ADF 2026: Smart and Flexible Aerosol Solutions

ADF 2026 focuses on dispensing and distribution solutions that combine precision, safety and sustainability. Visitors will explore how intelligent machines and systems are transforming both production processes and user experience.

Valmatic Srl (Stand X112) presents Mi.Ri. Flex™, a semi-automatic machine capable of filling, sealing and cutting bottles and single-dose units for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food sectors. The company also produces PAPERDOSE®, multi-colored paper containers illustrating the shift towards more eco-responsible solutions. At the same time, Virospack (Stand S100) and Albéa (Stand H50) expand the aerosol offering with mono-material and customizable innovations, from decorated droppers to refillable sticks, proving that design, ergonomics and safety can be combined in every usage gesture.

Solutions designed to enhance user experience while reducing environmental impact.

Packaging Première 2026: Luxury, Creativity and Performance

At Packaging Première, exhibitors embody excellence in luxury packaging through bespoke creations and sustainable innovations.

Rissmann (Stand B36) showcases French expertise with premium bags created for Krug and Dom Pérignon, combining FSC-certified paper, embossing, hot foil stamping and tailor-made finishes for a distinctive visual and tactile impact. SMI – Société de Marquage Industriel (Stand D156) pushes the boundaries of high-end marking with 3D Chromal technologies, metal plates and natural or bio-mineral labels that combine authenticity, aesthetics and sustainability. Securikett (Stand D134) strengthens luxury brand protection with innovative solutions such as PaperVOID labels, opening indicators, luminescent inks and Digital Product Passports, ensuring traceability and security throughout the supply chain. Faenza Packaging (Stand D54) demonstrates that innovation and circularity can coexist with the Black to Bloom lip oil, developed as part of the Neverending Beauty project, enabling used products to be exchanged for recycled and creative packaging.

A New Challenge: Meeting PPWR Requirements

A major new feature of this edition, the Refill and Reuse Zone responds to the introduction of the PPWR and brings together ten pioneering exhibitors offering solutions tailored to premium and luxury markets, including Specright (Stand Y212) and Reused Remade (Stand W214). Specright delivers intelligent Specification Data Management (SDM™) and a modern PLM platform, enabling brands to turn product data into a competitive advantage by using AI to accelerate innovation, improve supply chain performance and support sustainability.

Reused Remade, meanwhile, develops upcycled textile packaging solutions designed for reuse. A particularly striking example is the bespoke Gusset Tote Bag, made from repurposed hotel textiles. Initially used as internal protective packaging for products, it then enjoys a second life as a branded carry bag. A clear illustration of how the brand extends the lifespan of materials while creating value for both businesses and end users.

Discovery Zone: Innovation as a Driving Force

Launched in 2025, the Discovery Zone returns with an expanded selection of 20 start-ups presenting emerging technologies and materials shaping the future of packaging, from AI-powered smart packaging to sustainable solutions. Avantade introduces an innovative platform connecting strategy, innovation and execution on a global scale, enabling rapid, collaborative development and more agile sourcing. Microrelleus presents Microauthenfy®, a micro-authentication technology integrated directly into product surfaces, invisible yet unique, ensuring security and traceability without altering design or manufacturing processes.

Alter Eco, meanwhile, offers Fiber Molding as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic packaging, using natural fibers to create complex, durable and high-performance shapes that combine design with environmental responsibility.

Paris Packaging Week 2026 positions itself as a hub for inspiration and business, where 2026 innovations – from refillable solutions and sustainable materials to security and premium customization – can be discovered around every corner.

Paris Packaging Week 2026

Paris Packaging Week offers a tailored experience through its market-specific exhibitions, each dedicated to a key sector of the packaging industry:

ADF – the leading event for the aerosol and dispensing systems market

– the leading event for the aerosol and dispensing systems market PCD – the global meeting place for beauty packaging, spanning skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance

– the global meeting place for beauty packaging, spanning skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance PLD – the essential event for premium and luxury drinks packaging

– the essential event for premium and luxury drinks packaging Packaging Première – dedicated to luxury packaging for fashion, watches, jewellery and fine food

– dedicated to luxury packaging for fashion, watches, jewellery and fine food Pentawards Festival – the global celebration of design and creativity in packaging.

