Sierra's d·flux Multiparameter Mass Flow Meters and Controllers Win P.I. Process Instrumentation 2025 Innovation Award

For more than 20 years, the prestigious P.I. Process Instrumentation Innovation Awards have recognized outstanding solutions. Sierra Instruments is proud to announce that its d·flux multiparameter mass flow meter and controller for higher flows has been honored as one of this year’s winners of their Innovation Award.

Image Credit: Sierra Instruments

From labs to industrial facilities, the d·flux exceeds the demands of end users. d•flux allows users to make fast, accurate changes between pure gases and gas mixtures with no loss of accuracy. The d·flux is a multiparameter mass flow device that provides precise measurement outputs for five process variables (mass flow, volumetric flow, temperature, pressure, and density). It relies on true physical calculations from advanced computations to deliver flow data you can rely on.

The d·flux features accuracy up to +/-0.3 % of user full scale and +/-0.5 % of measured value, the ability to measure and control flow rates up to 1508 slpm (air), and sensor stability with less than 0.2 % of measured value/year after tare. It also includes state-ofthe-art digital communication (Modbus & analog output, optional Profinet or EtherCAT) and IP54 protection. Its multigas capability allows you to pre-program up to 15 gases or gas mixtures, and it offers five sensor options to provide greater flexibility and cost savings for a wide range of gas flow applications. Additionally, the d·flux is suitable for compact installations, as no straight run is required before or after the flow meter.

The d·flux’s proven precision gas control and robust capabilities make it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including hydrogen production, biopharmaceutical production, carbon capture and storage, gas injection, and more.

A big thank you to P.I. Process Instrumentation for this recognition and to everyone who contributed to this achievement.

Source:

Sierra Instruments

