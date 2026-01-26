Why Oil & Gas Operators Prefer Cygnus 1 Ex for Hazardous Zone Inspections

Cygnus 1 Ex is a certified, intrinsically safe gauge favoured by oil and gas operators for its safety, efficiency, and accuracy. It enhances safety by being rated for Zone 0, allows inspections during live operations to reduce downtime, lowers costs by eliminating shutdowns and coating removal, and supports asset integrity through reliable measurements for proactive maintenance.

Image Credit: Cygnus Instruments Ltd.

The Cygnus 1 Ex sets a new benchmark for ultrasonic thickness measurement in the oil and gas industry – where safety, uptime, and cost control are non-negotiable. Certified to IECEx, ATEX, and UKEX standards, it is the world’s only fully certified intrinsically safe ultrasonic thickness gauge (UTG) approved for ATEX Zone 0 – the highest safety classification – delivering unmatched reliability in ALL hazardous gas environments (Zone 0, 1, 2), coal mines and combustible dust environments (Zone 21, 22).

Inspections Without Shutdowns or Hot Work Permits

Unlike many UTGs that demand shutdowns or hot-work permits, the Cygnus 1 Ex delivers ultimate flexibility by enabling safe, in-service thickness measurements in explosive atmospheres anytime, anywhere, reducing delays, downtime and inspection costs while maximising productivity.

Combined with Cygnus’ High Temperature Ex Probe which performs on-stream corrosion inspection of hot assets, Cygnus 1 Ex thickness gauge is the trusted choice for oil and gas operators worldwide.

Engineered for Extreme Safety

Engineered for environments where ignition risk is unacceptable, the Cygnus 1 Ex incorporates advanced intrinsically safe technology to limit electrical energy, prevent sparks and heat generation under any condition – normal or fault. Key safety features include:

Low output energy to prevent spark ignition

Anti-static construction to avoid static charge build-up

Voltage clamping to maintain safe electrical levels

Redundant safety components

Fail-safe battery and component design to prevent overheating.

Accurate Through-Coating Measurements – No Coating Removal Required

Cygnus’ industry-leading Multiple-Echo technique is specified by Classification Societies for UTM in shipping and is equally valuable for oil and gas corrosion monitoring. Unlike other conventional gauges that measure from the first returned echo, Cygnus’ Multiple-Echo technique analyses multiple back-wall echoes from the metal substrate, automatically ignoring the first echo from the coating surface. This ensures accurate thickness readings of the remaining metal without removing protective coatings – preserving corrosion protection and preventing unnecessary damage.

In summary: Why Oil and Gas operators choose Cygnus 1 Ex

Improved Safety: Intrinsically safe for Zone 0 - the most hazardous zone

Reduced Downtime: Inspections during live operations

Lower Costs: No shutdowns and coating removal

Asset Integrity: Reliable measurements for proactive, preventative maintenance schedules.

The result? A certified, intrinsically safe gauge that combines compliance, efficiency, and accuracy - without compromise.