Lambient Technologies Releases Industry's First Lightweight, Low-Cost Benchtop System for Quality Control Testing of Pastes and Resins

Lambient Technologies LLC, the leader in precision measurement solutions for the curing of advanced polymer materials, has released the first integrated solution for QA/QC cure testing of pastes and resins. Lambient Technologies’ new testing system uses dielectric analysis (DEA) to monitor the material’s entire cure in real time. It comprises the industry’s only lightweight, low-cost, benchtop system for paste and resin testing.

Unitrode-1" sensor. Image Credit: Lambient Technologies LLC

The LTP-100 NanoPress, a portable, easily operated platform, allows for temperature to be controlled manually or with Lambient Technologies’ CureView software. When used with any sensor from Lambient Technologies, the LTP-100 NanoPress becomes a complete testing station for thermoset or composite cure studies.

Consisting of the LTP-100 NanoPress, the Unitrode-1” sensor, and either the LT-440 Dielectric Channel or the LTF-631 High Speed Dielectric Cure Monitor, this system provides information about cure. Dielectric cure monitoring, also known as dielectric analysis (DEA), measures the ion viscosity and cure state of pastes and resins without the uncertainty of manual testing. The result is ease of use and high repeatability. DEA identifies features in the ion viscosity data which are associated with gelation and can be used as a proxy for gel time.

Dielectric Cure Monitoring: Benefits to Paste and Resin Testing

  • Dielectric cure monitoring can test the materials directly
  • Dielectric cure monitoring saves time, effort and expense with a simple method of observing the effects of chemistry, reaction rate, formulation and process parameters on cure
  • Dielectric cure monitoring is the only real-time analytical method that can be used in research and development, quality assurance/quality control, and manufacturing
  • Lambient Technologies’ instruments, software and sensors are designed for maximum flexibility and ease of use
  • Together these products form an integrated system for studying pastes and resins
Source:

Lambient Technologies LLC

