At JEC World 2026, Syensqo will demonstrate how its advanced composite technologies are accelerating high-rate manufacturing, enabling mission-critical performance, and advancing circularity across aerospace and automotive applications.

Syensqo to showcase high-performance sustainable composites at JEC World 2026. Image Credit: Syensqo

By combining fast-curing prepregs, advanced material modeling, high rate manufacturing support, sustainable resin systems, and expanded recycling ecosystems, the company continues to help customers reduce environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of mechanical performance and industrial efficiency. These innovations reflect Syensqo’s One Planet commitments, where sustainability is a core driver of long-term value creation.

From large commercial transport, space and defence applications, hydrogen-powered aircraft and eVTOL platforms to race cars and hydrogen endurance racing, Syensqo’s innovations illustrate how lightweight design, structural integrity, and sustainability can progress together.

“By combining advanced material science, high-rate manufacturing technologies and circular innovation we are able to support our customers in meeting performance expectations while accelerating the transition toward more sustainable mobility,“ said Rodrigo Elizondo, President of Syensqo Composite Materials. “We look forward to engaging with our wide range of customers, partners and suppliers at JEC World 2026”.

Visitors are invited to meet Syensqo at Booth K58, Hall 5, and attend the live presentations at the Agora 5 stage (see full schedule), to find out more on the following projects:

Aerospace: Enabling High-Rate Manufacturing and Mission-Critical Performance

Bell Textron : Industrialization of composite part manufacturing using Syensqo’s patented DDF process combined with CYCOM ® EP 2750 fast-cure aerospace prepreg; a Bell component will be displayed at the show.

: Industrialization of composite part manufacturing using Syensqo’s patented DDF process combined with CYCOM EP 2750 fast-cure aerospace prepreg; a Bell component will be displayed at the show. Climate Impulse project : as its main technology partner, we are supporting this hydrogen-powered aircraft program aiming to complete the first non-stop, nine-day flight around the world, highlighting lightweighting and energy efficiency enabled by our advanced materials.

: as its main technology partner, we are supporting this hydrogen-powered aircraft program aiming to complete the first non-stop, nine-day flight around the world, highlighting lightweighting and energy efficiency enabled by our advanced materials. Vertical Aerospace eVTOL rotor blade : Innovative rotor blade manufactured using MTM ® 45-1 materials and one-shot compression molding, eliminating secondary bonding to deliver lightweight, high-strength performance in a single step.

: Innovative rotor blade manufactured using MTM 45-1 materials and one-shot compression molding, eliminating secondary bonding to deliver lightweight, high-strength performance in a single step. Ongoing advancements in localized production, high-rate aerospace manufacturing , and mission-critical materials for space and defense applications.

, and for space and defense applications. Launch of CYCOM ® EP 1700 : new ≤ 10 min takt time, DDF compatible press cure product with > 80 °C service temperature capability, compatibility with automated deposition technologies, including pick and place and low temperature VBO robustness This product is ideal for early prototyping through to high volume defence and aerospace applications.

: new ≤ 10 min takt time, DDF compatible press cure product with > 80 °C service temperature capability, compatibility with automated deposition technologies, including pick and place and low temperature VBO robustness This product is ideal for early prototyping through to high volume defence and aerospace applications. AniForm: Syensqo’s composite material datasets are now integrated into AniForm’s software, enabling advanced forming simulation of thermoset and thermoplastic materials. Compatible with Syensqo’s DDF process, customers can more accurately predict manufacturing behavior, reduce prototyping, accelerate qualification, and shorten time to market.

Automotive: Advancing Sustainable Composites Performance

Expansion of the ReGen portfolio of sustainable composite materials, with two new grades: MTM ® 58 ReGen and SolvaLite ® 714 ReGen. These grades reduce dependency on fossil-based feedstocks while maintaining identical mechanical performance and processing efficiency.

of sustainable composite materials, with two new grades: MTM 58 ReGen and SolvaLite 714 ReGen. These grades reduce dependency on fossil-based feedstocks while maintaining identical mechanical performance and processing efficiency. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team : The team recently announced the use of MTM ® 49-3 ReGen resin on the rear wheel shield of the W16 race car at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the component subsequently racing over 7,000 km following its debut in Baku. Syensqo won a Green Tech Award for this innovation. A similar component is set to be showcased at JEC World 2026.

: The team recently announced the use of MTM 49-3 ReGen resin on the rear wheel shield of the W16 race car at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the component subsequently racing over 7,000 km following its debut in Baku. Syensqo won a Green Tech Award for this innovation. A similar component is set to be showcased at JEC World 2026. MissionH24 : Hydrogen-powered endurance racing program, for the creation of a dedicated category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans by 2028, using Syensqo materials, including MTM ® 49-3 ReGen, for lightweight performance and crash protection.

: Hydrogen-powered endurance racing program, for the creation of a dedicated category at the 24 Hours of Le Mans by 2028, using Syensqo materials, including MTM 49-3 ReGen, for lightweight performance and crash protection. McLaren 750S active rear airbrake: Manufactured using MTM® 58B and MTM® 57VQ carbon fiber prepregs, demonstrating lightweight construction and structural precision for high-performance road vehicles.

Sustainability: Expanding the Recycling Ecosystem and Demonstrating Bio-Based Carbon Fiber

Recycling network expansion in Asia-Pacific : Addition of Catack-H in Korea to strengthen regional composite recycling capabilities.

: Addition of Catack-H in Korea to strengthen regional composite recycling capabilities. Extended European partnership with Fairmat : Inclusion of the Östringen, Germany site to further integrate circular solutions into Syensqo’s composite manufacturing footprint.

: Inclusion of the Östringen, Germany site to further integrate circular solutions into Syensqo’s composite manufacturing footprint. Bio-based carbon fiber milestone with Trillium: Syensqo successfully completed the evaluation of bio-based acrylonitrile (bio AN) as a feedstock for carbon fiber, achieving a key milestone by producing aerospace-grade carbon fiber from a blend of Trillium’s bio AN and commercial AN at its Piedmont, SC research center.

Presentations at the Show - Agora 5, Hall 5:

Tuesday 10th March

11.30 to 11.55: Composite Materials in a Challenging World

Speaker: Jonathan Meegan, Research Fellow, Syensqo

Speaker: Jonathan Meegan, Research Fellow, Syensqo 14.30 to 14.55: Validating Automated DDF for Aerospace Applications

Speakers: Rob Blackburn, Global Customer Engineering Director, Syensqo

Vincent d’Arienzo, Senior Technical Fellow, Bell

Wednesday 11th March