Oxford Instruments Teams with AOI to Boost Its Optoelectronic Device Manufacturing with Next-Generation Indium Phosphide

Oxford Instruments, a leading provider of advanced plasma processing solutions, today announced a plasma equipment supply agreement with Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of advanced optical and hybrid fibre-coaxial networking products that power the internet, for several etch and deposition cluster systems at their facility in Sugar Land, Texas.

The agreement will support AOI’s transformative expansion and technological advancements in indium phosphide (InP) for optoelectronic device manufacturing, as the company rapidly scales to increase production capacity within the U.S.

As AOI undergoes a significant growth phase, the company is upgrading its production capabilities to meet increasing demand for high-performance InP optoelectronic devices. Oxford Instruments’ advanced plasma etch and deposition processing systems will play a key role in this transformation by supporting AOI with fully automated 3-4-6-inch capable production systems for InP processes.

“AOI is expanding its U.S. manufacturing capacity in Texas to support demand for our optical transceivers in AI datacentres, and key suppliers like Oxford Instruments will help us continue to upgrade our fully automated production line.With our combined technology, we can speed the processing of multiple wafer sizes, ranging from 3 to 6 inches, while improving overall quality and reducing costs.” Fred Chang, Senior Vice President and North American General Manager at AOI “AOI has been a valued long-term partner, and we are thrilled to have earned their trust as the chosen supplier for their production expansion and technology upgrades. Our unique high-temperature Electrostatic Chuck (ESC) design, which enables advanced processing capabilities, was a key factor in their decision. AOI also conducted an extensive vendor qualification process, including a visit to our brand-new purpose-built manufacturing facility in Bristol, UK, where we received high praise for our technology and production capabilities. We are also investing significantly to ensure we continue to deliver world-class service capability in the Texas region, focusing on the availability of spares and expanding our field service and process engineering teams, to support the rapid expansion of leading manufacturers in the region such as AOI.” Emiel Thijssen, Vice President of Sales and Business Development USA, Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology.

About AOI

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacentres, CATV and broadband fibre access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.?For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.