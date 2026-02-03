Plextek Wins Place on MOD's DDAD Framework

Plextek has been selected as a supplier on the £180 million Digital Decision Accelerators for Defence (DDAD) Framework, supporting the British Army's ASGARD program - its flagship Transformative Capability Initiative focused on battlefield decision-making and digital targeting.

Brent Hudson, CEO, Plextek. Image Credit: Plextek

ASGARD aims to reinvent how land forces deliver operational decision-support and decision-making software through AI/ML-enabled applications to shorten decision timelines. DDAD is the framework through which these capabilities will be procured and delivered.

We bring proven capabilities in electronic warfare, radar, radio communications and navigation, combined with deep expertise in generative AI and machine learning. This means we can rapidly prototype, test and spiral develop solutions that address real operational problems.

Plextek are leading a UK-sovereign SME supply chain supported by two specialist partners:

Teleplan Forsberg is a trusted center of excellence for Position, Navigation & Timing and situational awareness, specializing in Battlefield Management Systems and mission planning. They build assured, resilient solutions for mission-critical operators.

Nexor provides capabilities across the Digital Targeting Web, cyber security, data fusion, and secure data transport. Their technology connects defence systems securely and makes them interoperable.

We bring agility and pace to defence innovation: rapidly developing, integrating, and fielding new disruptive technologies alongside proven in-service systems to deliver operational advantage through pace of decision making.