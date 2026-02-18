ABB Launches Integrated Carbon Capture Measurement Solution to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization

New offering is ABB’s first fully integrated gas analyzer package for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) applications

Solution combines Sensi+ CCUS, GCP100 and ACF5000 CCUS to deliver complete CO2 stream quality assurance

ABB has unique capability to deliver the turnkey CCUS measurement solution – from fully engineering the highly sensitive technologies to integrating them in industrial shelters

ABB has announced the launch of its first fully integrated gas analyzer package for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) applications, combining three proven ABB technologies into a single, streamlined solution. The new offering provides a comprehensive, real-time measurement suite for CO2 impurity detection and compliance across the entire CCUS value chain. The solution will support the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries, including cement, waste-to-energy, oil refining, bioenergy, LNG, power generation, and chemicals. Image Credit: ABB Measurement and Analytics Analytical Products The offering combines Sensi+ CCUS laser gas analyzer, GCP100 process gas chromatograph, and ACF5000 CCUS , the FTIR infrared solution, to ensure complete CO2 stream quality from capture through transport to storage . This one-stop shop solution is designed to deliver high-precision detection of trace impurities, help operators manage CO2 quality, protect pipelines, and ensure compliance with stringent purity standards.

The offering brings together the three technologies in a single, turnkey solution delivered in a fully equipped analyzer shelter with a modular design. This simplifies procurement, reduces engineering effort, and ensures measurement consistency across the CCUS chain.

"CCUS operations need a broad range of measurements that require a suite of highly sensitive technologies," said Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. "ABB has the unique capability to fully engineer and integrate these technologies into industrial shelters, drastically reducing cost and engineering time whilst delivering high-performance and reliable turnkey CCUS solutions to its customers."

Even minor variations in CO2 impurities can have major operational consequences. Contaminants such as H2S, moisture, oxygen, and inert gases can affect compressibility, increase corrosion risk, and lead to pipeline rejection. Non-compliance may result in disconnection from CO2 networks and force operators to return emissions to the stack, incurring costly financial penalties. ABB’s integrated analyzer suite provides continuous real-time measurement to help operators avoid these risks and maintain process integrity.

The new solution brings together three established ABB analyzers, each addressing different types of impurities and measurement challenges:

Sensi+ CCUS enables rapid detection of critical contaminants with low level detection and minimal cross-interference.

GCP100 delivers advanced chromatographic analysis for non-infrared-responsive gases, with built-in cybersecurity and predictive maintenance features.

ACF5000 CCUS, leveraging over 30 years of FTIR expertise, offers broad-spectrum measurement for a wide range of CO2-related components, even in CO2-rich and demanding environments.

The solution is backed by ABB’s global service network and asset health monitoring tools, including AI supported device health checking via ABB’s innovative Dynamic QR Codes and on-premise / cloud hosted condition monitoring systems. The solution can be further enhanced by ABB’s CCS 360 solution, utilizing digital twin technology to enable operators to plan, monitor and optimize the lifecycle of their carbon capture networks.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com