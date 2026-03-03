IT Services You Can Trust

Metrohm IT Services meet the highest standards for information security. This has been officially confirmed by the certification of the Metrohm Enterprise Services Information Security Management System (ISMS) to ISO standard 27001. For customers, this quality seal means the security and integrity of their data is protected to the highest level when contracting Metrohm Enterprise IT Services for supporting OMNIS Client/Server networks.
ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for information security. The Metrohm Enterprise Services ISMS fully complies with this standard covering a total of 93 controls. These include not only technical security aspects, but also areas such as personnel security, risk management, improvement management, infrastructure security, and more.
Metrohm Enterprise Services are professional IT project services focusing on the implementation, operation, and support of OMNIS Client/Server networks. These services cover the entire lifecycle of the customer’s OMNIS Client/Server infrastructure, from global project management and system setup to ongoing operational support and compliance with regulatory requirements
Features and Customer Benefits of Metrohm Enterprise Services
- Global support network: Metrohm Enterprise Services offer expert assistance and support through a worldwide network of IT professionals, ensuring reliable service across more than 90 countries.
- High availability and swift incident management: Metrohm Enterprise Services ensure maximum uptime for OMNIS Client/Server systems and provide fast incident response by providing direct access to OMNIS IT experts including guaranteed response times.
- Continuous security and compliance: Metrohm Enterprise Services provide proactive security and patch management, ensuring the customer’s OMNIS Client/Server systems remain protected against cyber threats and are operated in compliance with GxP/GMP and ISO 27001 standards.
- Regulatory confidence: Metrohm Enterprise Services make sure that operational processes meet the requirements of regulated industries, including quality management, documentation, change control, and data integrity.