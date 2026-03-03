IT Services You Can Trust

Metrohm IT Services meet the highest standards for information security. This has been officially confirmed by the certification of the Metrohm Enterprise Services Information Security Management System (ISMS) to ISO standard 27001. For customers, this quality seal means the security and integrity of their data is protected to the highest level when contracting Metrohm Enterprise IT Services for supporting OMNIS Client/Server networks.

Compliance with ISO 27001 makes sure Metrohm IT services are delivered to the highest quality and security standards. Image Credit: Metrohm Middle East FZC

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for information security. The Metrohm Enterprise Services ISMS fully complies with this standard covering a total of 93 controls. These include not only technical security aspects, but also areas such as personnel security, risk management, improvement management, infrastructure security, and more.

Metrohm Enterprise Services are professional IT project services focusing on the implementation, operation, and support of OMNIS Client/Server networks. These services cover the entire lifecycle of the customer’s OMNIS Client/Server infrastructure, from global project management and system setup to ongoing operational support and compliance with regulatory requirements

Features and Customer Benefits of Metrohm Enterprise Services