MSA Safety Launches Latest FieldServer Modbus Gateway

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2026 – MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), a global leader in the development of advanced safety products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced the launch of its latest industrial connectivity solution, the FieldServer Modbus IoT Gateway.

Image Credit: MSA Safety

A versatile, secure solution that bridges legacy Modbus devices with today’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) infrastructure, this new Modbus IoT Gateway is the latest in MSA Safety's suite of FieldServer Protocol Gateways. FieldServer Gateways are secure, easy-to-configure devices that serve as entry points for data communication and processing between internet-connected products and network protocols to the cloud.

Designed for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and automation professionals, the Modbus IoT Gateway supports Modbus RTU (serial) and Modbus TCP (Ethernet) protocols and enables seamless conversion to OPC UA and MQTT protocols. The conversion allows for cloud-based integration and remote access, helping make it easier for users to communicate with their devices, platforms, data, and streamline workflows.

“We know facilities utilize Modbus for their core operations, and we want to help make it easier for them to bring their systems into the connected era safely and efficiently,” said Gustavo Lopez, MSA Safety Vice President, Product Strategy and Development. “The new Modbus IoT Gateway is ideal for organizations looking to upgrade legacy infrastructure, enable remote monitoring, or meet evolving digitalization standards without replacing existing equipment by enabling edge-to-cloud communication and modern protocol compatibility.”

Key features of the Modbus IoT Gateway include:

Multi-protocol support for Modbus RTU and TCP to OPC UA and MQTT

for Modbus RTU and TCP to OPC UA and MQTT Secure cloud connectivity with X.509 certificate support through MQTT and OPC UA for leading cloud platforms including AWS IoT Core, Azure IoT Hub and Ignition

with X.509 certificate support through MQTT and OPC UA for leading cloud platforms including AWS IoT Core, Azure IoT Hub and Ignition Web-based interface for simplified setup, configuration, and diagnostics

for simplified setup, configuration, and diagnostics Scalable deployment for both device retrofit and new installations

for both device retrofit and new installations Industrial-grade security designed for modern Operational Technology/Information Technology (OT/IT) convergence

The FieldServer Modbus IoT Gateway is available now through MSA Safety and authorized channel partners. To learn more about the new Gateway and other FieldServer solutions, click here.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of more than 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.