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Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches GENESYS™ G5 Suite of Spectrophotometers, Combining UV-Vis Performance with Expandable Software and Workflow Flexibility

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Thermo ScientificGENESYS G5 series of Visible and UV-Visible spectrophotometers, designed to help laboratories standardize workflows, simplify routine testing, and expand analytical capabilities as requirements evolve. The system is well suited for academic and teaching laboratories, providing students with hands-on experience using industry-relevant UV-Vis instrumentation while maintaining the ease of use needed for instructional settings. As laboratories face increasing testing demands and limited resources, the platform enables multiple UV-Vis analyzes on a single system, helping streamline operations and improve consistency across methods.

Image Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

At the center of the GENESYS G5 suite - including the GENESYS G5 Vis, GENESYS G5 UV-Vis, and GENESYS G5 UV-Vis Pro - is an expanded software ecosystem designed to simplify routine testing while supporting more advanced laboratory requirements. Application-specific software packages for water analysis, food and beverage testing, life science workflows, and color measurements provide guided workflows and preconfigured methods that help improve consistency and reduce setup time. For example, water quality laboratories can perform routine nutrient and contaminant analyzes using guided workflows, while food and beverage producers can support quality control testing across production environments using the same platform.

“The needs of modern laboratories continue to evolve, and customers are looking for solutions that can evolve with them,” said Lauren Ebersol, Product Manager for UV-Vis Spectroscopy at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With GENESYS G5, we’ve built an expanded software ecosystem on top of proven UV-Vis performance, enabling laboratories to streamline routine testing and support more advanced workflows. Combined with configurable workflows, data management capabilities, and broad accessory compatibility, the platform helps reduce complexity, improve consistency, and support compliance - while expanding the range of analyzes laboratories can run on a single system.”

Example Applications

  • Water quality testing and environmental monitoring
  • Food and beverage quality control, including brewing and wine analysis
  • Chemical analysis and life sciences research
  • University teaching laboratories and academic research

Features/Benefits

  • Expanded software ecosystem: Optional application packages for water analysis, food and beverage testing, and life sciences provide pre-configured methods and guided workflows that simplify analysis and improve reproducibility.
  • Versatile accessory compatibility: Support for cell changers, Peltier temperature control, sippers, fiber optic probes, and other accessories enables workflow automation and application- specific customization as laboratory needs evolve.
  • Advanced data management and connectivity: USB, network, cloud, LIMS, and optional PC software integration support efficient data capture, storage, sharing, and reporting across laboratory environments.
  • Compliance-ready workflows: When used with Thermo Scientific SciVault 2 software, user access controls, audit trails, and electronic signatures help support 21 CFR Part 11 data integrity requirements.
Source:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

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