Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches GENESYS™ G5 Suite of Spectrophotometers, Combining UV-Vis Performance with Expandable Software and Workflow Flexibility

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Thermo Scientific™GENESYS™ G5 series of Visible and UV-Visible spectrophotometers, designed to help laboratories standardize workflows, simplify routine testing, and expand analytical capabilities as requirements evolve. The system is well suited for academic and teaching laboratories, providing students with hands-on experience using industry-relevant UV-Vis instrumentation while maintaining the ease of use needed for instructional settings. As laboratories face increasing testing demands and limited resources, the platform enables multiple UV-Vis analyzes on a single system, helping streamline operations and improve consistency across methods.

Image Credit: Thermo Fisher Scientific

At the center of the GENESYS™ G5 suite - including the GENESYS™ G5 Vis, GENESYS™ G5 UV-Vis, and GENESYS™ G5 UV-Vis Pro - is an expanded software ecosystem designed to simplify routine testing while supporting more advanced laboratory requirements. Application-specific software packages for water analysis, food and beverage testing, life science workflows, and color measurements provide guided workflows and preconfigured methods that help improve consistency and reduce setup time. For example, water quality laboratories can perform routine nutrient and contaminant analyzes using guided workflows, while food and beverage producers can support quality control testing across production environments using the same platform.

“The needs of modern laboratories continue to evolve, and customers are looking for solutions that can evolve with them,” said Lauren Ebersol, Product Manager for UV-Vis Spectroscopy at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With GENESYS™ G5, we’ve built an expanded software ecosystem on top of proven UV-Vis performance, enabling laboratories to streamline routine testing and support more advanced workflows. Combined with configurable workflows, data management capabilities, and broad accessory compatibility, the platform helps reduce complexity, improve consistency, and support compliance - while expanding the range of analyzes laboratories can run on a single system.”

Example Applications

Water quality testing and environmental monitoring

Food and beverage quality control, including brewing and wine analysis

Chemical analysis and life sciences research

University teaching laboratories and academic research

Features/Benefits